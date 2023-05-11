Jeremy Allen White's Wife Addison Timlin Files for Divorce After More Than Three Years of Marriage 

Jeremy Allen White's wife Addison Timlin has filed for divorce, PEOPLE has confirmed.

Timlin filed for divorce on Thursday, according to court documents.

The pair have been together for well over three years. They married in 2019 and share two children. Their first daughter Ezer was born in 2018 and their second daughter Dolores was born in 2020.

White and Timlin's reps did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment on Thursday night.

The 32-year-old star of The Bear talked about how "grateful" he is for his wife in his acceptance speech at the 2023 Golden Globes. "Addison Timlin, I love you deep in my bones, thank you for all that you do, thank you for everything that you've done," he said.

After the awards show Timlin shared an emotional note on Instagram about her love for her husband. "When we were 14 years old and I saw you perform for the first time in drama class, I couldn't take my eyes off of you," she wrote in the caption of a photo of White holding his Golden Globe. "When we'd run your lines for Shameless I'd be so tickled knowing beforehand what everyone would get to witness the next day on set."

"When I watched the pilot for The Bear, I cried my f---ing heart out," she wrote. "I think somewhere I must've known how much life was about to change, but mostly I just knew that the world was about to discover what I've known all along. What a privilege it's been to know first."

"I love this picture so much because you look 14 and 31 at the same time," she added, "Watching you win on Tuesday was one of the most overwhelming dimension hopping moments of my whole life, watching you win last night while holding our two babies was pretty out of this world too."

Timlin, 31, and White starred together in the 2008 psychological drama Afterschool. In 2020, in an Instagram post, she called White her "best friend of 15 years, who happens to be the love of my life."

"We have the coolest kid in the world who reveals herself to be a true weird like her parents more and more everyday," she wrote on Instagram, in the caption of a photo of them with Dolores. "I have beautiful friends and family that restore my soul and I feel so full of love all the time I could just cry forever."

When The Bear premiered, Timlin shared her support for the show and wrote on Instagram, "It is always a privilege to witness the work Jeremy puts in and the result will always take my breath away."

"Congratulations to the whole team but to Jeremy especially, watching your dreams come true will always put a fire in my heart," she wrote. "I am infinitely proud and also very pleased to turn to you and say, 'I told you so'."

Last August when PEOPLE asked White what Timlin thinks of all the online thirst for him he said with a laugh, "I don't know," adding, "I think we're both pretty good at not paying too much attention. I'm not on Twitter. I have an Instagram, but I mostly use it for work. I have a pretty healthy distance from it all. And my wife does as well. So I think that's a good thing."