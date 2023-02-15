Jeremy Allen White Doesn't 'Pay Too Much Attention' to Fans' Thirst for Him — but His Mom Keeps Him Updated

Jeremy Allen White is well aware of fans' thirst for him — and his mom is partly to blame.

Opening up to Vanity Fair for its 29th annual Hollywood issue about how he's processed all the attention he's been receiving from fans because of The Bear, White, 31, said: "I really don't pay too much attention to it."

Even though he chooses not to focus on it, there is someone else keeping White in the know. "My mom tells me what they're saying on Twitter, which is nice," he revealed.

"I've been acting since I was 18. I was on this show [Shameless] for 11 years that was popular, but I wasn't getting as much attention then as I am now," he continued. "I feel very lucky that everything's been this gradual because I've been able to find my footing already. I feel really bad for a young actor or somebody who just hasn't had much experience when all of a sudden they break through; it could be more overwhelming in that case."

The actor — who shares daughters Ezer and Dolores with wife Addison Timlin — added, "I probably wouldn't have done well if I were single or without children or just younger and dumber. If you don't have a foundation outside of your career, that can be a lonely existence."

Jeremy Allen White in The Bear. Matt Dinerstein/FX

White's own approach to social media hasn't changed because of fans' thirst for him, however. But he, in fact, admitted he doesn't "understand" his relationship with it.

"It's scary. There were times that I've posted pictures of my children on there, and then I felt like, Oh, maybe I shouldn't do that, but I'm so proud of them, so why wouldn't I share them?" he explained. "I've had this back-and-forth, and I've landed in a place where I think it should be used mostly for either holding up my friends — and projects that they're doing — or just promoting the work that I do. Because anything beyond that … I just don't understand what version of myself I'm supposed to be putting or not putting out there. So, keep it simple."

Matt Dinerstein/FX

Though White gained recognition through his work on Shameless, his starring role on The Bear as Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto catapulted him to an entirely new level of fame. The critically acclaimed series has also led to him receiving accolades, including a Golden Globe.

Nearly one month after its premiere, The Bear was renewed for a second season. However, White admitted to VF that he has some jitters about resuming production.

"This is all really exciting, but I am a little bit nervous about going back to shoot the second season because so many understandings of this work we did are now being pushed on us," he said. "If you read too many reviews, this thing that was once ours has had so many ideas put on it. I'm hopeful we can shut the world out a little bit."

Season 1 of The Bear is available to stream on Hulu.