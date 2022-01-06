Jeremiah Duggar Is Engaged to Hannah Wissmann Less Than 3 Months After Announcing Relationship

"You are the best thing that has ever happened to me and I cannot wait to marry you," the son of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar wrote on Instagram

Jeremiah Duggar is engaged to girlfriend Hannah Wissmann, about two-and-a-half months after going public with their relationship.

Both Duggar, 23, and Wissmann, 26, shared the news on their Instagram pages Thursday, alongside photos from the engagement.

"She said YES!!!!" the 19 Kids and Counting alum captioned his post. "Hannah, getting to know you for the past year has been so incredible! I can't even find the words to describe it. You are the best thing that has ever happened to me and I cannot wait to marry you. I love you!!"

Duggar went on to thank Wissmann's family as well as his twin brother Jedidiah "Jed" Duggar and sister-in-law Katey Nakatsu Duggar. "Thank you to everyone who helped make the day possible!! The Wissmann family and Jed & Katey went above and beyond to make it special," he wrote.

On her own page, Wissmann posted a similar series of pictures, including one close-up of her ring.

"YES!!!! A thousand times, yes!!!" her caption read. "Making memories with you is my favorite and I cannot wait to spend a lifetime making more. You are an answer to prayer, a dream come true, the love of my life and my very best friend. I love you, Jeremiah!"

Wissmann added, "A huge thank you to each person who made it the most special evening ever!! My fiancé, my family and Jed & Katey totally surprised me with all of my favorite things. It was perfect!!"

Duggar first announced that Hannah was his girlfriend in October, writing on Instagram that he had "never been so happy."

"Getting to know each other has been one of the greatest joys of our lives!" he captioned his announcement. "We are excited to start sharing our story with all of you and to see what God has in store for our future."

"We are so happy for our son Jeremiah and his relationship with Hannah Wissmann!" they wrote alongside a picture of the happy couple. "Jeremiah is a faithful man who has trusted God and prayed for the right girl to come into his life in His time. We have absolutely loved getting to know Hannah and the Wissmann family better this year! Our families have been friends for many years, and we have always enjoyed our visits with them."

They continued, "Hannah is a dynamic, Godly young lady, that we love—and not just because she frequently brings us homemade cinnamon rolls! 😉 We are thrilled for Jeremiah and Hannah as they both continue to seek the Lord about their future together!"