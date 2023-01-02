Jeremiah Duggar and Wife Hannah Welcome Their First Child, Daughter Brynley Noelle: 'Decided to Arrive Early'

Another Duggar baby has arrived: Jeremiah Duggar and his wife, Hannah (Wissmann) Duggar, have welcomed their first child!

On Sunday, the couple announced the birth of their daughter, Brynley Noelle, with a joint Instagram photo of the two holding their adorable newborn in their arms. The sweet post comes days after Brynley's birth on Christmas Day.

In the tender snap, Brynley is wrapped in a pink blanket and is wearing a matching, light-pink headwrap as her parents watch her while she sleeps.

"After an incredible year, God gave us a precious Christmas gift to top it all off!!" the new parents explain in the caption. "Baby girl decided to arrive early and we are totally and completely in love with our little Brynley Noelle. 💖 12.25.22 * 6lbs 15oz * 19.5 in"

The pair first announced that they were expecting in August with heartfelt posts on their individual Instagram accounts.

For his announcement, Duggar, 23, called Hannah, 27, and their "precious" baby on the way his "top" blessings in life. Hannah shared an equally excited post announcing her pregnancy, writing, "God has blessed me beyond what I ever dreamed possible and I can't wait to see you as a dad!!"

After publicly confirming their relationship in October 2021, the former 19 Kids and Counting star proposed to Hannah in January, and the two tied the knot just three months later.

In a post following their engagement, Duggar detailed their time together by writing, "Hannah, getting to know you for the past year has been so incredible! I can't even find the words to describe it. You are the best thing that has ever happened to me and I cannot wait to marry you. I love you!!"

The happy news follows the July birth of Frederick Michael "Freddy" Dillard, Jeremiah's sister Jill Duggar Dillard's third son with husband, Derrick Dillard.

This past year, the Duggars have been mired in family drama involving oldest brother Josh, who was sentenced to 12 years in prison in May on a federal child pornography conviction. While the Dillards expressed in a family blog post on May 26 that recent times had been "difficult emotionally" for the family and said they believed the sentencing was proof "God has carried out his vengeance today for [Josh's] unspeakable criminal activity," Jeremiah and Hannah are among the many Duggars who have remained publicly silent on Josh's legal situation.