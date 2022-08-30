Jeremiah Duggar and Wife Hannah Expecting First Child: 'Many Blessings in Life Right Now'

Another Duggar baby is on the way!

On Instagram Tuesday, Jeremiah Duggar announced that he's expecting his first child with wife Hannah (Wissmann) Duggar. He shared the exciting news beside sweet photos from the couple's pregnancy shoot, in which they wore hats that read "Mom" and "Dad."

"I'm so grateful for the many blessings in life right now," Jeremiah, 23, wrote. "The top being my incredible wife who brings so much joy to each day, and our precious little baby on the way!"

Celebrating the news in a separate Instagram post, Hannah, 26, also reflected on how "blessed" she is at this time.

"From spontaneous adventures and work projects over the last couple of years, to the sweetest dates and then creating a home together, you are my absolute favorite part of every single day," she captioned the post. "God has blessed me beyond what I ever dreamed possible and I can't wait to see you as a dad!!"

Jeremiah first confirmed his relationship with Hannah in October 2021, revealing how "happy" he was with her.

"Getting to know each other has been one of the greatest joys of our lives!" he captioned the Instagram announcement. "We are excited to start sharing our story with all of you and to see what God has in store for our future."

Less than three months later, Jeremiah and Hannah announced their engagement. The pair then tied the knot in March after a two-month engagement.

The Duggar family has expanded to include more members in recent months.

In July, Jill (Duggar) Dillard welcomed her third son, Frederick Michael, with her husband, Derick Dillard. The couple also shares sons Israel David, 7, and Samuel Scott, 5.

Jedidiah "Jed" Duggar's wife, Katey (Nakatsu) Duggar, also gave birth to the pair's first child in May. They named their son Truett Oliver Duggar.