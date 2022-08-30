Jeremiah Duggar and Wife Hannah Expecting First Child: 'Many Blessings in Life Right Now'

Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah (Wissmann) Duggar tied the knot in March

By
Dory Jackson
dory jackson headshot
Dory Jackson

Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She also recaps popular TV shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.

The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus in Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. She also previously co-hosted a podcast called "Idol Nation."

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 30, 2022 03:24 PM
Jeremy and Hannah Duggar
Photo: Jeremy Duggar/Instagram

Another Duggar baby is on the way!

On Instagram Tuesday, Jeremiah Duggar announced that he's expecting his first child with wife Hannah (Wissmann) Duggar. He shared the exciting news beside sweet photos from the couple's pregnancy shoot, in which they wore hats that read "Mom" and "Dad."

"I'm so grateful for the many blessings in life right now," Jeremiah, 23, wrote. "The top being my incredible wife who brings so much joy to each day, and our precious little baby on the way!"

Celebrating the news in a separate Instagram post, Hannah, 26, also reflected on how "blessed" she is at this time.

"From spontaneous adventures and work projects over the last couple of years, to the sweetest dates and then creating a home together, you are my absolute favorite part of every single day," she captioned the post. "God has blessed me beyond what I ever dreamed possible and I can't wait to see you as a dad!!"

Jeremiah first confirmed his relationship with Hannah in October 2021, revealing how "happy" he was with her.

"Getting to know each other has been one of the greatest joys of our lives!" he captioned the Instagram announcement. "We are excited to start sharing our story with all of you and to see what God has in store for our future."

Less than three months later, Jeremiah and Hannah announced their engagement. The pair then tied the knot in March after a two-month engagement.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Duggar family has expanded to include more members in recent months.

In July, Jill (Duggar) Dillard welcomed her third son, Frederick Michael, with her husband, Derick Dillard. The couple also shares sons Israel David, 7, and Samuel Scott, 5.

Jedidiah "Jed" Duggar's wife, Katey (Nakatsu) Duggar, also gave birth to the pair's first child in May. They named their son Truett Oliver Duggar.

Related Articles
Jill Duggar
Jill Duggar Reveals She Had Gallbladder Surgery After 'Horrible Bout' of Postpartum Pain
We are all over here soaking up the snuggles and love from little Freddy!
Jill Duggar Dillard Is 'Soaking Up the Snuggles and Love' with Newborn Son Freddy
Jill Duggar Shares First Photos of Newborn Son Frederick
Jill Duggar Shares First Photos of Baby Frederick: 'Our Boy Tribe Has Expanded!'
Shay Mooney, Hannah
Shay Mooney and Wife Hannah Expecting Baby No. 3 — See Their Sons' Funny Reaction to the News
jill duggar
Jill Duggar and Husband Derrick Welcome New Baby Frederick Michael Dillard: He Came 'Early'
Counting On's Jed Duggar Welcomes First Child with Wife Katey Nakatsu
'Counting On' 's Jed Duggar Welcomes First Child with Wife Katey Nakatsu: 'He's Here'
Jeremiah Duggar, Hannah Wissmann
Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann Obtain Marriage License as They Prepare to Wed
Amy Duggar King Spills More Details on Jill Dillard's Baby Shower
Amy Duggar King Spills More Details on Jill Dillard's 'Grow Baby Grow'-Themed Baby Shower
Jill Dillard baby shower
Jill Dillard Celebrates Her Baby Shower Before Birth of Her Third Child: 'I Feel So Loved'
jeremiah duggar, hannah wissmann
Jeremiah Duggar Is Engaged to Hannah Wissmann Less Than 3 Months After Announcing Relationship
jeremiah duggar, hannah wissmann
Jeremiah Duggar Announces He Has a Girlfriend: 'Never Been So Happy'
jeremiah duggar
Duggar Family Reacts to Jeremiah Duggar's Engagement to Hannah Wissmann: 'So Happy for These Two'
hannah wissmann
Jeremiah Duggar Marries Hannah Wissmann Nearly 3 Months After Getting Engaged
Jessa Duggar, Jill Duggar
Jessa Duggar 'Angry' at Speculation She Didn't Attend Sister Jill's Baby Shower: 'Simply Not True'
John and Abbie Duggar
'Counting On' 's John David Duggar Is Expecting His Second Child with Wife Abbie
Jed Duggar
Watch Jed Duggar and Wife Katey Reveal the Sex of Their First Baby Together