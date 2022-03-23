Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann Obtain Marriage License as They Prepare to Wed

The Counting On alum and his bride-to-be got engaged in January – just three months after announcing their relationship

Jeremiah Duggar and fiancée Hannah Wissmann are one step closer to becoming husband and wife!

The couple shared that they had officially obtained their marriage license in a joint post on Instagram on Tuesday, captioning the sweet snap, "One step closer to forever with you!! 🤍"

In the photo, Duggar, 23, and Wissmann, 26, are beaming from ear-to-ear as they hold up their marriage license together, posing in front of a grand staircase.

The couple first went public with their relationship on Instagram in October last year.

"Never felt so blessed!!" the former Counting On star wrote in the post's caption, sharing three photos with girlfriend Hannah Wissmann.

"Getting to know each other has been one of the greatest joys of our lives!" he added. "We are excited to start sharing our story with all of you and to see what God has in store for our future. 🤍 #mygirlfriend @hannahwissmann."

Wissmann shared the same photos and caption, with the exception of the hashtag "my boyfriend."

In January – less than three months after they announced their relationship – the reality star and his partner both revealed on Instagram that they were engaged.

"She said YES!!!!" the 19 Kids and Counting alum captioned his post. "Hannah, getting to know you for the past year has been so incredible! I can't even find the words to describe it. You are the best thing that has ever happened to me and I cannot wait to marry you. I love you!!"