Jeremiah Duggar Marries Hannah Wissmann Nearly 3 Months After Getting Engaged

Hannah Wissmann called her and Jeremiah Duggar's wedding "such a wonderful & busy day" in a post on her Instagram Story

Another Duggar has tied the knot!

Jeremiah Duggar married his girlfriend Hannah Wissmann on Saturday, close to three months after the couple shared the news of their engagement.

The pair celebrated their nuptials on Instagram with matching photos that featured them smiling beside each other in their wedding attire.

For the big day, Wissman, 26, wore a long-sleeved, white bridal gown with beaded embellishments. She paired the look with a tulle veil and a bouquet of white roses, eucalyptus leaves and baby's breath.

Duggar, 23, complimented his new wife's attire in a traditional black suit and also wore a boutonnière with eucalyptus accents that matched Wissman's bouquet.

"Mr & Mrs Jeremiah Duggar," Wissman captioned her image. Duggar opted to keep his post simple, writing the date of their wedding in his caption. "3*26*22," his post read.

The wedding photo was among several glimpses that the couple gave their followers into their big day.

Wissmann also reposted multiple photos and videos from their wedding on her Instagram Story, which showed the rest of the wedding decor, accented with light blue elements, as well as the attire of the four bridesmaids and four groomsmen.

Additionally, Wissman shared another special moment from the wedding day: a photo of her hugging her sister as they made time to praise God before walking down the aisle.

"These are my most treasured moments from such a wonderful & busy day," she wrote beside the image. "A pause for a quick prayer together before walking down the aisle."

Duggar first announced that Wissmann was his girlfriend in October, writing on Instagram that he had "never been so happy."

"Getting to know each other has been one of the greatest joys of our lives!" he captioned his announcement. "We are excited to start sharing our story with all of you and to see what God has in store for our future."

Just three months later, Duggar proposed to Wissmann. At the time, he paid tribute to a year of getting to know Wissmann before she said "yes."

"She said YES!!!!" the 19 Kids and Counting alum wrote in his January post. "Hannah, getting to know you for the past year has been so incredible! I can't even find the words to describe it. You are the best thing that has ever happened to me and I cannot wait to marry you. I love you!!"

Wissmann also shared the engagement news, writing beside her photo of the special moment, "YES!!!! A thousand times, yes!!!"

"Making memories with you is my favorite and I cannot wait to spend a lifetime making more," she added. "You are an answer to prayer, a dream come true, the love of my life and my very best friend. I love you, Jeremiah!"