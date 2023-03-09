'Jeopardy!' Score Snafu: Contestants' Final Winnings Accidentally Revealed at the Start of Episode

On Wednesday night's Jeopardy! episode — the first in a two-part finale of the High School Reunion tournament — the contestants' scores were revealed during the show's opening

By
Rebecca Aizin
Rebecca Aizin

Rebecca Aizin is an Editorial Intern at PEOPLE. She assists on all verticals but has particular interest in entertainment and lifestyle. Previously, she has worked at HGTV Magazine where she assisted in compiling the print issues and at Backstage. She attends Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 9, 2023 05:25 PM
mayim bialik
Photo: Tyler Golden/ABC via Getty

The winner of Wednesday night's Jeopardy! game was revealed before the game even began.

As host Mayim Bialik was introducing the High School Reunion tournament finale, audiences at home could already see how the night would end when each contestant's score boards showed their final tallies.

Sure enough, by the episode's end, the three players had received the cash indicated at the beginning: Jackson Jones took $24,000, Justin Bolsen earned $13,570 and Maya Wright received $3,370.

jeopardy

Wednesday's episode was the first of two-night finale for this latest Jeopardy! tournament, which brought back 27 "alumni" competitors who appeared on the show while they were in high school. In episodes that kicked off on Feb. 20, three alumni per game have competed for a $100,000 prize and a spot in the Tournament of Champions.

"We didn't want to lose that sort of college energy [this season]," executive producer Michael Davies said in a statement in December. "We knew we had these 27 players who are all of college age who come from our existing Jeopardy! community, so this was a great opportunity to bring them back."

The competition featured Teen Tournament I Champion Claire Sattler, who is now a senior at Yale University, and Teen Tournament II Champion Avi Gupta, who is now a senior at Stanford University.

This tournament came on the heels of Amy Schneider's recent win on Jeopardy!'s Tournament of Champions in November.

Jeopardy!
Amy Schneider. Casey Durkin/Jeopardy Productions, Inc.

The former software engineering manager, from Oakland, California, won the $250,000 grand prize after being the first competitor to win three games against her opponents.

"I feel amazing," Schneider, 43, said after her win, according to a press release obtained by PEOPLE at the time. "Earlier in the finals, I had this sudden moment of seeing myself and being like, 'I'm on stage in the Tournament of Champions finals,' and that was crazy. And I won! It's a great feeling."

Jeopardy! airs weeknights (check local listings).

