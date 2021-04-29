Jeopardy! winner Kelly Donohue is trying to clear up some controversy that arose following his appearance on the game show Tuesday.

During the episode, led by guest host Anderson Cooper, Donohue said he put up three fingers to indicate his three former wins (it was his fourth time competing as a Jeopardy! contestant). However, some viewers and former contestants noted that the move resembled the "okay" hand gesture co-opted by white supremacist groups. Aside from its association with the alt-right, the gesture is also similar to the sign for the letter F in American Sign Language and is used in various other instances around the world.

In an open letter with more than 550 signatures, former Jeopardy! contestants called on the show and Donohue to make a public disavowal of white supremacy and racism regardless of whether the symbol was intentional.

Donohue responded to the controversy in a Facebook post on Thursday morning.

"I'm truly horrified with what has been posted about me on social media," he began. "I absolutely, unequivocally condemn white supremacy and racism of any kind. People who know me personally know that I am not a racist, but for the public at large it bears repeating: I am not a racist and I reject and condemn white supremacy and all forms of bigotry for the evil they are."

He continued, "It's shameful to me to think anyone would try to use the stage of Jeopardy! to advance or promote such a disgusting agenda. During the taping of my fourth episode, I was simply raising three fingers to mark my 3rd win. There was nothing more I was trying to indicate."

"I deeply regret this terrible misunderstanding. I never meant to hurt a soul and I assure you I am no friend of racists or white supremacists," he concluded.

In the statement, Donohue also mentioned a previous Facebook post he made in which he denied using the white supremacy symbol and said "there wasn't a hidden agenda or any malice" behind his gesture.

However, the now-deleted post, which was screeshotted and circulated by various media outlets, garnered criticism in the open letter for not including a "total disavowal of any connection to white supremacist doctrines."

"I removed the previous post because the comments were more than I could bear," Donohue wrote in his statement. "I stand by the statement itself and you can find it reported in other media. I did, however, understand the fair criticism that I did not include a forceful condemnation of white supremacy in my initial statement. I hope my feelings on that matter are clear now."

Representatives for Jeopardy! did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The open letter, published on Medium on Wednesday, referenced various instances in which Jeopardy! re-recorded or edited moments that would have been "undesirable for broadcast."

"A couple of years ago, a contestant unintentionally wagered a monetary amount that used numerical values coopted by white supremacist groups and, since the total didn't affect the outcome of the game, 'Jeopardy!' digitally altered the numbers in the version that aired," it said. "This should have been done in this case. Intentional or not, the burden was on the production team to catch the similarity to a hate symbol and make sure it didn't end up on air."

The letter also cited a moment from Monday's episode of Jeopardy!, during which Donohue responded to a clue with a term for the Roma people that is considered a slur.

Though Cooper noted that the correct term is Roma or Romani, the letter writers said the moment similarly should have been re-recorded to avoid it making it onto the air. (Donohue did not address his answer in his Thursday statement.)

"Yes, it may be an innocent or ignorant reply, and yes, it was technically correct," the letter read. "But on a television show for an international audience, the impact on a larger stage needs to be taken into account. A search of recent show archives reveals that the writers of clues have used the term 'Gypsy' five times in the last two years."

It continued, "We ask the writers to remove this word from their vocabulary when it's not being used in the context of a title of an artwork or a direct quotation. It would be best if they could craft clues that positively showcase the cultural heritage of the Roma and distance the association with hurtful stereotypes from the past."

"As people whose lives have been largely beneficially impacted by this show and its community, we really hope to see a statement and a disavowal of both of this week's events, and we would like to see 'Jeopardy!' address Kelly's behavior," the letter stated.