Former Jeopardy! Winner Buzzy Cohen to Guest Host Game Show's Tournament of Champions

Buzzy Cohen first appeared on Jeopardy! in 2016 before winning the Tournament of Champions the following year

Buzzy Cohen is heading back to Jeopardy! — but this time, he'll be the one asking the questions.

The fan-favorite contestant, 36, will take on hosting duties for the Tournament of Champions as part of the game show's roster of interim guest hosts following Alex Trebek's death in November.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Cohen, who first appeared on Jeopardy! in 2016 before winning the Tournament of Champions the following year, is set appear behind the lectern on May 17 through 28.

As Cohen's new role requires him to work closely with Jeopardy!'s writers and producers, he will no longer be eligible to compete in regular tournaments.

Buzzy Cohen Buzzy Cohen | Credit: Eric McCandless/Getty Images

"Buzzy has been where each of these champions is, so it'll be comforting for the contestants to see a familiar face behind the lectern," Jeopardy! executive producer Mike Richards said in a statement. "We will miss seeing him compete, but we look forward to seeing how he uses his quick wit and personality as guest host."

This year, 15 competitors are set to face off for the illustrious tournament's $250,000 grand prize, which will be matched and donated to the Hope of the Valley Trebek Center for the Homeless — a facility named after the longtime Jeopardy! host that will assist people experiencing homelessness by offering them an array of services.

Those participating in this year's event include Ben Henri, who won the Teachers Tournament in May, and College Championship winner Nibir Sarma.

RELATED VIDEO: Katie Couric Was Honored to Try to Keep Alex Trebek's 'Spirit Alive' as Guest Host of Jeopardy

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is currently acting as the temporary Jeopardy! host. His stint on the game show will end on Friday, after which CNN anchor Anderson Cooper and 60 Minutes correspondent Bill Whitaker are scheduled to take the reins.

Cohen is the second Jeopardy! champion to step in as guest host after Trebek's death. In January, fellow contestant Ken Jennings temporarily took charge as as producers decide on a more permanent host.