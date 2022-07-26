Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings Will Continue Splitting Jeopardy! Hosting Duties

Jeopardy! has been searching for a permanent host since the 2020 death of Alex Trebek

Jeopardy! will have two hosts moving forward.

Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings will continue to split hosting duties for the popular quiz show, Variety reported. Both stand-in hosts have reportedly signed long-term contracts with Jeopardy!, which will see them co-host the show as well as the upcoming Celebrity Jeopardy! series.

Shortly after assuming the coveted position, Richards, 47, stepped down from hosting and executive producing when his past controversial comments resurfaced. Previous discrimination lawsuits during his tenure on The Price Is Right also came to light.

Both Bialik, 46, and Jennings, 48, have been splitting hosting duties ever since.

Bialik is a neuroscientist and an actress, with previous credits including The Big Bang Theory and Blossom. Jennings is Jeopardy! royalty, holding the records for most consecutive games won and highest winnings in a regular season.

Despite her credentials, Bialik's role as a host has been subject to criticism. Many long-term fans expressed issues with seeing a woman — or someone without Jeopardy! history — in the game show role after Trebek. She's also been compared to Jennings on more than one occasion.

Speaking to Justin Long on her podcast Bialik Breakdown, Bialik recalled some of the most backhanded remarks she's received in the hosting position. "We don't prefer you to Ken," she said, as one line she's heard often.

Recalling additional feedback she's received, Bialik said: "'I saw you in a magazine. I was very confused. You looked pretty.' I get that a lot."

Last month, a Jeopardy! producer teased a future with at least two hosts when they commented on the show's casting plans.

"But with all of our plans for Jeopardy! — which is more Jeopardy!, not less, more versions — we're going to need multiple hosts to represent the entire audience, to represent the entire country, in order to take this franchise forward," executive producer Michael Davies recently told Variety.