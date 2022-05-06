The Toronto tutor won $560,983 across her nearly two dozen victories, putting her at No. 5 on both the all-time consecutive games list and the all-time highest regular season winnings list

Mattea Roach's Jeopardy! Win Streak Ends at 23 Games After Losing to Her Challenger by $1

Mattea Roach finally met her match on Jeopardy!

The 23-year-old tutor from Toronto saw her 23-game win streak come to an end on Friday's episode of the syndicated game show, falling to digital marketing manager Danielle Maurer in an epic Final Jeopardy! showdown.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Despite entering the final round in first place, Roach lost to the Peachtree Corners, Georgia, resident by a single dollar after incorrectly answering the last question of the game.

"It feels still kind of like a dream," Roach said following her defeat in a press release. "I really came down here hoping to maybe win one game and so I still can't believe it."

She continued, "It's strange, obviously I didn't come through in the last one, but I still feel so happy and so lucky to have had this experience."

Roach entered Final Jeopardy! with a solid $19,200, nearly $8,000 more than Maurer. The clue under the USA category read, "These 2 mayors gave their names to a facility built on the site of an old racetrack owned by a Coca-Cola magnate, Asa Candler."

Maurer's correct answer ("Who are William Hartsfield & Maynard Jackson?") added $4,200 to her original $11,400 total for a final tally of $15,600.

But Roach answered incorrectly, losing her $3,601 wager and dropping her down to $15,599.

In total, Roach won $560,983 across her nearly two dozen victories, putting her at No. 5 on both the all-time consecutive games list and the all-time highest regular season winnings list, the show said in a press release.

amy schneider and james holtzhauer Amy Schneider and James Holtzhauer | Credit: Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images (2)

Ken Jennings, Amy Schneider, Matt Amodio and James Holzhauer are the only other contestants to win more games or money while competing on the show.

Despite the loss, Roach is proud to join such elite company, describing it as "an amazing accomplishment."

"When I think of the caliber of those four players, I really don't feel like I deserve to be mentioned in the same breath as them to be honest. And there's a noticeable financial gap between my money and theirs," she explained in the press release.

"I can't believe it," she continued. "It's such a huge honor that I am being spoken of in relation to people like Ken, James, Matt, [and] Amy. It's, wow. There's no words."