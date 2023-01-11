Amy Schneider and Matt Amodio to Compete Against Other Champs in New' Jeopardy! Masters' Series

The champions are returning for yet another game of Jeopardy!

On Wednesday, ABC announced an all-new Jeopardy! spinoff competition called Jeopardy! Masters, which will see the six highest-ranked contestants go head to head for the grand prize and winning title.

A release from the network confirmed Matt Amodio, Sam Buttrey, Andrew He, James Holzhauer, Mattea Roach and Amy Schneider are set to return for the new competition.

The show will be hosted by another Jeopardy! legend: champion and current host Ken Jennings.

Fan favorite, Schneider, stands behind only Jennings in all-time Jeopardy! winning streaks after her viral 40-game win during season 38. The victory streak also landed Schneider on the short list of those who have brought home over $1 million in Jeopardy! winnings.

Following closely behind Schneider is Amodio, who had an impressive 38 game winning streak. Amodio and Holzhauer are also ranked among the Jeopardy! players who have brought home over $1 million (as is host, Jennings.)

The three legendary players will be joined by Buttery, who became the first ever Professors Tournament champion in 2021.

Another memorable alum, He, will return to battle Schneider again, after she prematurely removed him from the competition in the midst of her viral winning streak.

Lastly, Roach is one of the youngest Jeopardy! players, representing Gen Z. They've won a total of 23 games, earning them a place in the Top 5 rankings of all-time consecutive games won.

Jennings assumed the hosting position, in tandem with Mayim Bialik, after longtime host, Alex Trebek, died in 2020. Though their hosting positions were not immediately permanent, Jeopardy! confirmed both Jennings and Bialik would continue to split the hosting role in summer 2022.

ABC has yet to reveal a premiere date for the upcoming Jeopardy! series. For now, fans of the quiz show can check local listings to tune into the OG competition each weeknight.