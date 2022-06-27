Jeopardy! EP Teases Announcement of 'Multiple Hosts' Very Soon

The search for a Jeopardy! host to replace Alex Trebek after his 2020 death was extended after an "awkward" controversy involving former executive producer Mike Richards

Who is the new host of Jeopardy? Sorry, we were looking for "new hosts."

Executive producer Michael Davies said the long-running game show hopes "to have a hosting announcement very, very soon." .

"But with all of our plans for Jeopardy! — which is more Jeopardy!, not less, more versions — we're going to need multiple hosts to represent the entire audience, to represent the entire country, in order to take this franchise forward," Davies told Variety at Friday's 49th Daytime Emmy Awards.

Mike Richards Mike Richards | Credit: Daytime Emmy Awards 2021 via Getty Images

"The scandal was, as we call it at Jeopardy!, 'the awkward months,'" Davies said. "But it showed the power of our audience and how passionately our fans care about the program, which is just so important. What's happened over the course of the season — Matt Amodio, and Amy Schneider and Mattea [Roach] and Ryan [Long] — really made us just remember how incredible the game is. The stars of our show and Mayim [Bialik] and Ken [Jennings] have done incredible job hosting."

Bialik, 46, and Jennings, 48, have filled in as co-hosts on a rotating basis since Richards' exit, as the show searches for a new permanent host(s). Jennings temporarily handed the reins over to Bialik last month as he announced a months-long hiatus.

