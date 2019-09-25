Jeopardy! Contestant Jason Zuffranieri Wins His 18th Game and Brings Earnings to Half a Million

Jason Zuffranieri is a math teacher from Albuquerque, New Mexico

By Natalie Stone
September 24, 2019 08:49 PM

Eighteen wins and counting!

Jeopardy! contestant Jason Zuffranieri won his 18th game on the long-running game show series on Tuesday, when viewers watched him bring his total winnings to $502,096.

His win made Zuffranieri only the third contestant in the series’ history to earn more than half a million in regular-season, non-tournament play. He follows fellow Jeopardy! contestants Ken Jennings ($2,520,700) and James Holzhauer ($2,462,216).

Jason Zuffranieri
Jeapardy

RELATED: Alex Trebek Says He Is Undergoing Chemotherapy Again After His ‘Numbers Went Sky High’

Zuffranieri, a math teacher from Albuquerque, New Mexico, is currently in fifth place on the all-time Jeopardy! consecutive games list.

Ahead of him in the rankings are: Jennings (74 games), Holzhauer (32 games), Julia Collins (20 games) and David Madden (19 games).

RELATED: Jeopardy! Contestant Jason Zuffranieri Wins His 15th Game

Viewers can see Zuffranieri return to face two new Jeopardy! challengers on Wednesday. Check local listings.

The Alex Trebek-hosted show is currently in its 36th season.

Advertisement
EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.