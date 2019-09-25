Jeopardy! Contestant Jason Zuffranieri Wins His 18th Game and Brings Earnings to Half a Million

Eighteen wins and counting!

Jeopardy! contestant Jason Zuffranieri won his 18th game on the long-running game show series on Tuesday, when viewers watched him bring his total winnings to $502,096.

His win made Zuffranieri only the third contestant in the series’ history to earn more than half a million in regular-season, non-tournament play. He follows fellow Jeopardy! contestants Ken Jennings ($2,520,700) and James Holzhauer ($2,462,216).

Image zoom Jason Zuffranieri Jeapardy

RELATED: Alex Trebek Says He Is Undergoing Chemotherapy Again After His ‘Numbers Went Sky High’

Zuffranieri, a math teacher from Albuquerque, New Mexico, is currently in fifth place on the all-time Jeopardy! consecutive games list.

Ahead of him in the rankings are: Jennings (74 games), Holzhauer (32 games), Julia Collins (20 games) and David Madden (19 games).

RELATED: Jeopardy! Contestant Jason Zuffranieri Wins His 15th Game

Viewers can see Zuffranieri return to face two new Jeopardy! challengers on Wednesday. Check local listings.

The Alex Trebek-hosted show is currently in its 36th season.