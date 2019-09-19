Jeopardy! Contestant Jason Zuffranieri Wins His 15th Game

He’s done it again!

Jeopardy! contestant Jason Zuffranieri won his 15th game on the long-running, Alex Trebek-hosted game show on Thursday, when he brought his total earnings to $418,343.

Zuffranieri, a math teacher from Albuquerque, New Mexico, became No. 5 on the all-time highest regular season winnings list with the win. The four Jeopardy! contestants who have ever earned more than him are: Ken Jennings ($2,520,700), James Holzhauer ($2,462,216), Dave Madden ($430,400) and Julia Collins ($428,100).

Image zoom Jason Zuffranieri

Currently, he is also in fifth place on Jeopardy!’s all-time consecutive games list; Jennings (74 games), Holzhauer (32 games), Collins (20 games) and Madden (19 games) are ahead of him in the rankings.

Zuffranieri will return to compete against two new contestants on Friday, Sept. 20 (check local listings).

The show is currently in its 36th season.