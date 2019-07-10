Jeopardy! James is getting another go!

James Holzhauer, who captivated audiences with his lengthy winning streak earlier this year, will return to the beloved game show this fall to compete in the Tournament of Champions.

Holzhauer, 34, was announced as a participant Wednesday alongside 14 other top players — including Emma Boettcher, the Chicago librarian who famously put an end to his 32-game run.

The 10-day event will air Nov. 4-15, with competitors going head-to-head for the $250,000 grand prize.

While Holzhauer’s success in the tournament remains to be seen, even if he does win big, the cash will pale in comparison to the jaw-dropping $2,462,216 he pulled in during his streak.

Holzhauer’s competitors are the players who have won the most games since the last Tournament of Champions, plus winners of the most recent Teachers Tournament and College Championship.

In addition to Boettcher, he’ll also face Josh Hill, Ryan Fenster, Kyle Jones, Rob Worman, Alan Dunn, Steven Grade, Eric R. Backes, Anneke Garcia, Lindsey Schultz, Gilbert Collins, Rachel Lindgren, Dhruv Gaur and Francois Barcomb.

Holzhauer, who has a background in professional sports gambling, became a household name this past spring with his impressive run, which was helped along by his strategy of going for all of the high-value questions first and betting big on Double Jeopardy items.

He is one of just three Jeopardy! players to cross the $2 million mark, and came just $58,484 shy of breaking Ken Jennings’ regular-season total winnings record.

“Nobody likes to lose. But I’m very proud of how I did, and I really exceeded my own expectations for the show, so I don’t feel bad about it,” he told the New York Times after he was defeated by Boettcher in June.