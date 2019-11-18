Jeopardy! will officially be crowing one of of its competitors the “greatest of all time” in 2020.

In January, the Alex Trebek-hosted game show will bring together the competition’s three highest money winners in the show’s history to compete in Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time.

Fan favorites Ken Jennings, Brad Rutter and James Holzhauer will compete in a series of matches. The first competitor to win three matches will score the $1 million grand prize, and the two runners up will each walk away with $250,000.

“Based on their previous performances, these three are already the ‘greatest,’ but you can’t help wondering: who is the best of the best?” Trebek said in a statement.

RELATED: Celebrities Who Have Been Jeopardy! Clues — and Their Hilarious Reactions

Jennings has the longest winning streak in Jeopardy! history, with 74 games and winnings totaling $3,370,700. Currently, Rutter holds the title of highest money winner of all time across any TV game show. He has never lost Jeopardy! to a human opponent, and his winnings total $4,688,436.

Most recently, Jeopardy! viewers watched Holzhauer earn the record for all 15 of the top single-day winnings records on the game show. Last week, Holzhauer, whose winnings total $2,712,216, won the show’s 2019 Tournament of Champions.

Image zoom Ken Jennings, Brad Rutter and Jamez Holzhauer Carol Kaelson/ Sony Pictures Entertainment

“I am always so blown away by the incredibly talented and legendary Alex Trebek who has entertained, rallied and championed the masses for generations — and the world class Jeopardy! team who truly are ‘the greatest of all time,’” Karey Burke, president of ABC Entertainment, said in a statement. “This timeless and extraordinary format is the gift that keeps on giving and winning the hearts of America every week. We can’t wait to deliver this epic and fiercely competitive showdown — with these unprecedented contestants — to ABC viewers and loyal fans everywhere.”

The Greatest of All time event will air as follows: Tuesday, Jan. 7 (8-9 p.m. ET), Wednesday, Jan. 8 (8-9 p.m. ET) and Thursday, Jan. 9 (8-9 p.m. ET). If necessary, more episodes will air on Friday, Jan. 10 (8-9 p.m. ET), Tuesday, Jan. 14 (8-9 p.m. ET), Wednesday, Jan. 15 (8-9 p.m. ET) and Thursday, Jan. 16 (8-9 p.m. ET).