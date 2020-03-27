Jeopardy! Host Alex Trebek Recites Lizzo's Hit 'Truth Hurts' During Game

Image zoom Bryan Bedder/Getty; Michael Loccisano/FilmMagic

Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek delighted viewers during Thursday night’s episode when he recited the lyrics to Lizzo’s hit song “Truth Hurts” as part of a clue during the televised gameshow.

Contestant Adam Smith picked the category “Lyrics of Today” for $1,000, which then prompted Trebek, 79, to read aloud the finale clue in the category.

“Her: New man on the Minnesota Vikings, truth hurts, needed something more exciting, bom bom bi dom bi dum bum bay,” Trebek read before contestant Evan Singer went on to correctly answer the clue. Trebek then poked fun at himself and his “singing” skills.

“Yup — and I did it exactly like she does, didn’t I?” he quipped sarcastically.

Alex Trebek singing Lizzo is actually exactly what we needed today pic.twitter.com/DdkbxcBegt — Rebecca Rubin (@rebeccaarubin) March 26, 2020

And though Trebek didn’t hype up his vocals, social media users had no problem doing so for him instead.

“Watching Alex Trebek imitate @lizzo on @Jeopardy tonight may be the best thing you will see all day,” one user tweeted, while another wrote, “.@lizzo is SHAKING thanks for this #Jeopardy laugh, Alex.”

This wasn’t the first time that the R&B songstress has been mentioned on the long-running television show.

Lizzo reacted to being the answer to a clue back in October 2019 when she shared an Instagram video.

“B—- B—- THIS AINT A DRILL IM A @jeopardy QUESTION MAMAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA I MADE IT I LOVE YOU ALEX TREBEK,” Lizzo captioned the post.

Earlier this month, a close Jeopardy! source revealed to PEOPLE that it would no longer be filming with a studio audience amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

However, in a tweet sent out last Friday, the game show’s official Twitter account noted that the show pretaped many episodes and continues to run new ones that were filmed before the act of social distancing was put in place.

“A friendly reminder that the current episodes were taped months in advance, so any interactions between the contestants, Alex, or the studio audience were considered safe at that time,” it read. “We hope you are safe and well during this time, and thank you for watching!”

