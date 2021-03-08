See the Full Schedule of Jeopardy! Guest Hosts

Katie Couric, Aaron Rodgers, Mayim Bialik and more have been tapped to guest host the game show in the upcoming months

A slew of celebrity guests will begin their takeover of the Jeopardy! host lectern this week as the show continues to search for its permanent host.

After the death of beloved host Alex Trebek last year, Jeopardy! champion Ken Jennings stepped in as the first guest host for six weeks, followed by Jeopardy! executive producer Mike Richards.

Over the last month, Jeopardy! has announced several stars that will join the show as guest hosts, beginning with Katie Couric on Monday. The roster of guest hosts will rotate every two weeks before a full-time host is announced.

A donation — to a charity of their choice — will be made in concurrence with each guest host's appearance, equal to the cumulative winnings of the contestants that compete during the weeks they serve as host.

Read on for the full schedule of Jeopardy! guest hosts, which will be updated as more information is announced.

Katie Couric: March 8-March 19

Image zoom Credit: Jeopardy/Instagram

The veteran journalist, 64, will make her debut on Monday as the first female guest host of Jeopardy!. During her stint as host, the contestants' cumulative winnings will go to Stand Up To Cancer, an organization Couric co-founded in 2008 that "funds and develops the newest and most promising cancer treatments to help patients today," according to its website.

Dr. Mehmet Oz: March 22-April 2

Image zoom Dr. Oz | Credit: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

The longtime host of The Dr. Oz Show will take his turn behind the lectern at the end of March. Oz, 60, has won 10 Daytime Emmy Awards for his talk show and is an attending physician at NY Presbyterian-Columbia Medical Center.

Aaron Rodgers: April 5-April 16

Image zoom Aaron Rodgers

The Green Bay Packers quarterback will step in as Jeopardy's next guest host in April. The 37-year-old is a Super Bowl MVP and nine-time NFL Pro Bowl selection. Rodgers, who recently got engaged to Shailene Woodley, also became a Celebrity Jeopardy! champion in 2015.

Anderson Cooper: TBD

Image zoom Credit: Taylor Hill/WireImage

The host of CNN's Anderson Cooper 360°, 53, is a frequent competitor in Jeopardy!'s Power Players Tournament. The father of one is also a regular correspondent for CBS' 60 Minutes.

Savannah Guthrie: TBD

Image zoom Savannah Guthrie | Credit: Ben Gabbe/Getty

Guthrie, 49, has been the co-anchor of NBC's Today since 2012, and also serves as the chief legal correspondent for NBC News.

Mayim Bialik: TBD

Image zoom Mayim Bialik | Credit: DC Comics

Known for her role on The Big Bang Theory, Bialik, 45, earned a Ph.D. in neuroscience from UCLA in 2007. The actress also recently launched a podcast on mental health titled Mayim Bialik's Breakdown.

Bill Whitaker: TBD

Image zoom Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty

Whitaker, 69, has been a correspondent for 60 Minutes since 2014.

Image zoom Dr. Sanjay Gupta | Credit: Bryan Bedder/Getty