Jeopardy! Fans Have Mixed Reactions to Mayim Bialik Becoming Main Host amid Ken Jennings' Hiatus

Ken Jennings confirmed that he will be "handing the keys back" to Jeopardy! co-host Mayim Bialik as he takes a months-long hiatus from the quiz show

The news of Mayim Bialik serving as the temporary Jeopardy! host isn't sitting well with all viewers.

Following the 2020 death of previous longtime host Alex Trebek, Bialik, 46, was tapped to co-host the popular game show alongside series champ Ken Jennings on a rotating basis.

The move to select the pair came after series executive producer Mike Richards was named permanent host in August 2021, though he was later stripped of the role after his past controversial comments and alleged behavior resurfaced.

Recently, Jennings, 47, had been a witness to Jeopardy! champion Mattea Roach's 23-game winning streak. After Roach's run came to an end on May 6, Jennings announced that the show would also be his last episode for some time. As he takes an extended hiatus from his hosting duties, Jennings confirmed Bialik would be stepping in.

"I'm handing the keys back to the talented actor-producer-writer-director (!) @missmayim for a few months," he tweeted on May 7. "We are lucky to have her! Thanks for watching, and I'll be back before the end of the season."

However, not all Jeopardy! fans were excited to hear the Big Bang Theory alum was taking over.

"Ken you need to be permanent host nuff said," one fan tweeted, as a second user wrote, "No disrespect to Mayim, but the game flies much more smoothly with you as host."

As a third individual called Jennings "the perfect fit" for the gig, another person said, "I'll be back when you are."

But not all Jeopardy! fans were upset by the news. Several users showed their support for Bialik, noting that she brings her own set of strengths as host.

"Thank goodness @missmayim is back," one user tweeted while a second viewer said, "What a fabulous treat to have @missmayimhosting again. She brings charisma & an easy, natural flow to the game."

One person even told Jennings' supporters that it's "just wrong" to "put Mayim Bialik down" for hosting the game show.

"Jeopardy is a great show. That's bottom line," the user continued. "It will go on no matter who hosts. Chill out. Besides, Bialik isn't bad, in fact she's good. Such is the case even if you Ken fans have made up your minds."

Additionally, another person pointed out: "I much prefer Ken but Mayim does an adequate job. It's the game that matters not the host."

Bialik recently expressed interest in taking over as the quiz show's permanent host during an interview with Entertainment Tonight in March.

"I would love that," she told the outlet. "I like to say I've lived season-to-season since I was about 13 years old."

Addressing what an honor it'd be to become the first permanent female host, the neuroscientist added, "I think being a female is its own mark. My grandparents were immigrants to this country and escaped pogroms, and World War II, so for me, in two generations, be in a position to be a woman and a host in that iconic role, blows my mind."