Jeopardy! Donates $230,504 to Stand Up to Cancer as Katie Couric's Guest Hosting Run Ends

As Katie Couric says goodbye to Jeopardy!, the competition show is donating $230,504 to Stand Up to Cancer, an organization she co-founded in 2008.

The longtime journalist, 64, ends her stint as a guest host on Friday after spending two weeks at the podium. The amount donated equals the cumulative winnings of the contestants who competed during her time as a host.

Couric, who was the first-ever woman to host the show, previously told PEOPLE the gig has long been on her bucket list, but it was made all the more special because she's raising awareness and funds specifically for pancreatic cancer research. The disease took both the life of her sister, Emily, in 2001 at age 54, and of iconic Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek last November, at age 80.

"The Jeopardy! folks were matching the winnings for my time on the show, so I was able to contribute a substantial amount of money to Stand Up to Cancer, and specifically, the pancreatic cancer dream team," Couric said. "They are focused on pancreatic cancer research, so I did that in honor of Alex and Emily."

She added that she also hoped to raise awareness about colon cancer screening — her late husband, Jay Monahan, died from the disease at age 42 in 1998.

As for how she liked her time as a guest host, Couric admitted that it was rather nerve-wracking.

"I was a nervous wreck, honestly," she said, noting that she's never done anything like it before. "There are a lot of moving parts behind the scenes, things you need to figure out. It's complicated! It requires a lot of multitasking."

"But it was so much fun," she added.

