Jeopardy! Contestants Shock Viewers When They All Fail to Identify Tom Hanks as Mr. Rogers

Everyone, say it with me now: Who is Tom Hanks?

Monday night’s episode of Jeopardy! left fans screaming at their television screens when the contestants were unable to identify the actor. After contestant Beverly selected the “Biopic” category, the group was shown a video of Hanks starring as children’s television icon Mr. Rogers in his new film, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.

“In A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, beloved children’s TV show host Mr. Rogers is played by this beloved actor,” said host Alex Trebek.

Complete silence from the contestants followed.

While Beverly did eventually buzz in, she was too late.

“The film opens Friday,” said Trebek, 79. “That’s Tom Hanks. Not quickly enough, Beverly.”

Needless to say, the internet was “shook.”

RELATED: Celebrities Who Have Been Jeopardy! Clues — and Their Hilarious Reactions

The contestants on #jeopardy tonight didn’t recognize … Tom Hanks? I’m shook. pic.twitter.com/HxgXCcbkeM — Michael Williams (@michaeldamianw) November 19, 2019

“All three of these contestants should immediately be disqualified for not knowing who Tom Hanks is,” one person tweeted.

All three of these contestants should immediately be disqualified for not knowing who Tom Hanks is. #Jeopardy pic.twitter.com/rHHvT46pWM — Darwin Brandis (@DTBbyTheSea) November 19, 2019

How tf did none of the contestants on tonight's #Jeopardy not know who Tom Hanks is?? I'm outraged 😂 Who doesn't know Tom Hanks?? pic.twitter.com/gE9CcG6ScB — 🦃 Steph 🦃 (@butwevegotheart) November 19, 2019

Me watching every single one of these #Jeopardy contestants stumped by a VIDEO of TOM HANKS. pic.twitter.com/adPJCL3Wo6 — 💅🏼 The Dame Upstairs 💅🏼 (@CelluloidDame) November 19, 2019

shocked that not one of these genius contestants know who Tom Hanks is #Jeopardy — diane (@diane_renee02) November 19, 2019

Not one of the 3 contestants on #Jeopardy recognized Tom Hanks? Today just keeps getting weirder. pic.twitter.com/wfDlcWgmB9 — rrummel90 (@rrummel90) November 19, 2019

Tonight on Jeopardy none of the contestants were able to identify Tom Hanks with a PHOTO clue. I have never been more angry — Lauren Antilety (@LaurCamAnt) November 19, 2019

“I have never been more angry,” another wrote.

Hanks is arguably one of the most most popular and recognizable movie stars in the world and is widely regarded as an icon. The actor is a five-time Oscar nominee, having won the award twice. In 2016, he received a Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Barack Obama.

But while these contestants clearly need to brush on their pop culture references, the show’s top three highest money winners in of all time will compete in Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time in January.

Image zoom Courtesy Jeopardy Productions, Inc.

Fan favorites Ken Jennings, Brad Rutter and James Holzhauer will compete in a series of matches. The first competitor to win three matches will score the $1 million grand prize, and the two runners up will each walk away with $250,000.

“Based on their previous performances, these three are already the ‘greatest,’ but you can’t help wondering: who is the best of the best?” Trebek said in a statement.

The Greatest of All time event will air as follows: Tuesday, Jan. 7 (8-9 p.m. ET), Wednesday, Jan. 8 (8-9 p.m. ET) and Thursday, Jan. 9 (8-9 p.m. ET). If necessary, more episodes will air on Friday, Jan. 10 (8-9 p.m. ET), Tuesday, Jan. 14 (8-9 p.m. ET), Wednesday, Jan. 15 (8-9 p.m. ET) and Thursday, Jan. 16 (8-9 p.m. ET).