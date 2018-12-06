All 3 Jeopardy! Contestants Couldn't Name CNN's Long-Running Morning News Show

Maura Hohman
December 06, 2018 04:09 PM

Jeopardy! contestants are supposed to be geniuses, but it seemed like those who joined the game show on Wednesday night barely watch the news.

A question in the category “Blank News” asked competitors to name the program on “CNN from 4 to 6 a.m. Eastern time.” But none of them could remember the word “early” before the 30-second buzzer cut in.

RELATED: Alex Trebek Underwent Testing for Early Alzheimer’s After Suffering from Memory Lapses

The hosts of Early Start, Christine Romans and Dave Briggs, joked about the simultaneous honor and snub during Thursday’s episode.

“They’ll never forget it now, and I bet they’re even watching! Thanks, Alex!” Romans said enthusiastically, referencing the show’s long-time host Alex Trebek, 78.

RELATED VIDEO: Alex Trebek, 78, Will Continue to Host Jeopardy! Through 2022

“[Two of them] are from Norman, Oklahoma and Los Angeles. We’re letting them off the hook because it’s tough hours for those folks, but it’s good to be on Jeopardy!” Briggs concluded.

The quiz show, which premiered in 1964, has been on a roll lately when it comes to pop culture references.

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST
Shop | PEOPLE.com

PEOPLE.com may receive compensation when you click through and purchase from links contained on this website.

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.