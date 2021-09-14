Jeopardy Contestant Says Show Isn't Releasing Photos of Competitors with Mike Richards

Samit Sarkar, who taped his Jeopardy episode with ousted host Mike Richards, says he never received the picture he took with the executive producer

One Jeopardy! contestant claims the show is not sharing traditional photos taken of former host Mike Richards with competitors who taped episodes before he stepped down.

Richards, 46, quit his job as Jeopardy host after just nine days last month when his past offensive comments about women and marginalized groups resurfaced online. Now, current Jeopardy contestant Samit Sarkar is wondering where the photo he took with Richards, with whom he filmed with as host, is.

"Btw, @Jeopardy! contestants usually get 2 photos — one with the host + a headshot. We each took a photo with Mike, but were only sent the headshot!" Sarkar tweeted last week, adding "I'll have more to say later."

Fellow Jeopardy competitor David Maybury commented the contestant's message, replying, "Hi five, fellow Mike Richards survivor! Can't wait to not give a crap about him and just root for you."

Sarkar wrote back, "Oh man, is there a support group? Lol."

A rep for Jeopardy did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment Tuesday.

Mike Richards Mike Richards | Credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty

After a months-long search for the late Alex Trebek's replacement, Richards — who worked as Jeopardy executive producer before being tapped to host — was named his successor on Aug. 20. The new host was quickly embroiled in controversy when comments he had made on a podcast in 2014 resurfaced, however.

On an episode of The Randumb Show podcast, which he hosted from 2013 to 2014, Richards called his co-host Beth Triffon a "booth ho" and a "booth slut" during a conversation about her work as a model at the CES trade show, per The Ringer. He also made offensive comments about women's weight, as well as using a derogatory term for little people and people with mental disabilities.

Apologizing for what he had said, the Jeopardy producer attempted to make amends.

"It is humbling to confront a terribly embarrassing moment of misjudgment, thoughtlessness, and insensitivity from nearly a decade ago," Richards said in a statement shared with PEOPLE in August. "Looking back now, there is no excuse, of course, for the comments I made on this podcast and I am deeply sorry."