Jeopardy! Contestant Matt Amodio Wins 33rd Victory — And Now Has the Second-Most Consecutive Wins

Matt Amodio called it a "surreal experience" to be second behind Ken Jennings, who holds the record for the most consecutive victories with 74 wins in a row

Matt Amodio is keeping his Jeopardy! winning streak alive.

The 30-year-old contestant tallied his 33rd victory on Friday, making him the second-highest all-time consecutive winner in the game show's history, and bringing his total winnings to $1,267,801.

Breaking his tie with James Holzhauer, Amodio is now second only to Ken Jennings, who holds the record for most consecutive victories after his 74th win in 2004.

"Ken's always been the face of Jeopardy! to me, so when I think of Jeopardy!, I think of him," Amodio said after Friday's victory. "To [be] right behind him is a surreal experience."

Amodio, a computer science PhD student from New Haven, Connecticut, previously exchanged some Twitter jabs with his predecessor Holzhauer, 37, who posted a side-by-side of his 23-day total ($1,780,237) with Amodio's ($825,801). "When you order something online vs. when it arrives," Holzhauer wrote.

"Must be nice having time to throw shade on Twitter," Amodio responded in a quote tweet. "Us #Jeopardy champions with 0 career losses have actual work to do."

It all appeared to be in good fun, as Amodio later praised Holzhauer before surpassing his winning streak. "Tomorrow on #Jeopardy I have the chance to remind everybody how much better than me @James_Holzhauer is in literally every way," he wrote on Wednesday. "It would be an honor to be unfavorably compared to a person I admire so much!"

"I think even when I get past James' record, I'm still going to be beneath James in status, because he just stands alone. He is amazing," Amodio added in a recent episode.

Amodio's ongoing winning streak comes amid Mayim Bialik's first season as interim host, as she takes over the reins from beloved longtime host Alex Trebek, who died of stage IV pancreatic cancer in November at age 80.