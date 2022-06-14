Jeopardy! Contestant Confuses Michael Caine for Mick Jagger
Jeopardy! fans were surprised when a contestant mistook actor Michael Caine for The Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger.
On Monday's episode of the long-running quiz show, contestant Mazin Omer made an, ahem, noteworthy mistake when he requested the $400 clue in a category called "Knight After Knight."
Host Mayim Bialik read the clue, which was aided by a picture of Caine, 89, for the contestants' reference: "To honor his father, this star here was knighted in his birth name, so he's Sir Maurice Micklewhite."
Omer incorrectly guessed that the man pictured was Rolling Stones singer and songwriter Jagger, 78, despite Caine's recognizable face thanks to decades of onscreen appearance in his acting career. (Perhaps Caine's appearances in the category-appropriate films The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises caught the attention of Omer's competitor Lisa Hernson, who ultimately answered correctly).
To be fair, Jagger was knighted in 2003, so Omer was theoretically on the right track.
The mistake ultimately led to a second-place finish for Omer, who also missed the "Final Jeopardy" question. Eric Ahasic won for a sixth day in a row, increasing his total winnings to $133,801.
Of course, Omer is not the first person to make a seemingly silly mistake on Jeopardy! — in a January 2021 episode of the popular game show, all three contestants failed to recognize comedian Dave Chapelle in a clue about his performance in 2018's A Star Is Born.
Similarly, singer Katharine McPhee shared a clue from this past January featuring her own name that she admitted even she wouldn't have answered correctly in the short time allowed for contestants to answer.
Given Ahasic's victory on Monday, he expects to contend for a seventh consecutive Jeopardy! win on Tuesday's episode.
Jeopardy! airs in syndication Monday through Friday (check local listings).