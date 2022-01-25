Jeopardy! Contestant Amy Schneider Makes History with 39-Game Winning Streak

Amy Schneider's Jeopardy! success just keeps getting sweeter.

On Monday, the 42-year-old California engineering manager won her 39th consecutive game and became the second-most winning contestant in the hit show's history. With the victory, she broke fellow contestant Matt Amodio's 38-game record.

Sharing a few words after the win, Schneider said it the achievement felt "unreal."

"Knowing that I had this chance, I was definitely thinking about it. Then Ken said it, and I thought, 'Alright, I just accomplished this huge thing' and it was pretty great," she said quick clip Jeopardy! posted to Twitter.

Now, Schneider and Amodio meet in the next Tournament of Champions.

In a message to her competitor, she added, "It was an honor watching you, and it's going to be an honor playing against you, and it's going to be a tight competition."

Schneider won big before host Ken Jennings, who coincidentally still reigns as the most-winning Jeopardy! contestant with 74 consecutive wins.

Amy Schneider Jeopardy! Credit: Jeopardy Productions, Inc.

Of the connection, she commented, "Obviously, I didn't know for sure who would be hosting when I got here and I am so glad it's been Ken. Just knowing that he knows what it is like to be in the position I am in… is just really kind of comforting on stage."

Schneider is the most successful woman in the show's history and the first transgender contestant to make it to Jeopardy!'s Tournament of Champions.

Appearing on Good Morning America Tuesday, Schneider said she was a bit nervous about going up against Amodio, but looked forward to the competition.

"I'm definitely looking forward to it. I'm also a little bit intimidated by it," she told George Stephanopoulos. "When I first started, I wasn't sure if I might be going up against Matt Amodio and I was really hoping I wouldn't. And now it turns out I'm going to have to anyway."