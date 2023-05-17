'Jeopardy!' Champion Mattea Roach's Father Dies of a Brain Aneurysm at Age 57

Jeopardy! champion Mattea Roach's father, Phillip Roach, has died. He was 57.

Phillip died of a brain aneurysm at his home in Halifax, Nova Scotia on May 2, according to his obituary.

Phillip was remembered for "his warmth and kindness which he displayed in equal measure to those he'd known for decades and those he'd just met."

"Phil's four children were the greatest joy of his life," the obituary read. "And he endeavored to pass all his wisdom and enthusiasm for living down to them, through long lectures about local history, Trivial Pursuit beatdowns, and instruction in music and movies from before their time. His efforts were mostly successful."

"Phil could be relied upon to boast about all his children equally, regardless of the scale or scope of their accomplishments," the tribute continued. "He was the proudest dad around and made this abundantly clear to anyone who would listen."

Phillip's death comes as Mattea, 24 — who identifies as queer and uses they/them pronouns — competes on Jeopardy! Masters. They have yet to publicly comment on their father's death.

Courtesy Jeopardy

Following their 23-game win streak on Jeopardy last year, Mattea tweeted, "I also have to thank my family - my parents have been so patient with me and so encouraging of my desire to learn from day one, and I'm so grateful for how well they dealt with being thrust into the spotlight as a result of my time on Jeopardy."

The following month, Mattea shared that their dream of attending a Kraftwerk concert with their dad was coming true.

"Doubt anyone was that invested in my Jeopardy anecdote about going to Kraftwerk with my dad, but in case anyone was: after ten years of talking about it I am finally going to see Kraftwerk with my dad," they tweeted.

Phillip also shared his excitement about Mattea's success in an interview with CBC. He said, "It's a real pleasure to see a child succeed and just be joyful about what they're doing."

Jeopardy! airs weekday evenings (check local listings).