Jeopardy! Champion Larissa Kelly Congratulates Amy Schneider for Surpassing Her Winnings Record

Jeopardy! champ Larisa Kelly praised Amy Schneider for setting "new standards for excellence, on the show and off"

Jeopardy! contestant Amy Schneider just became the show's highest-earning woman, beating Larissa Kelly's previous record. The multiple-time champion had nothing but praise for the newly-minted titleholder.

On Friday, Schneider — an engineering manager from Oakland, California — earned her 18th consecutive win. Her total earnings from that episode increased to $706,800, bumping her above Kelly in the rankings.

Kelly — whose current winnings stand at $655,930 after regular play — acknowledged Schneider's accomplishment on Twitter by sending a congratulatory message.

"Well, it was fun to hold a Jeopardy record for a few years … but it's been even more fun to watch @Jeopardamy set new standards for excellence, on the show and off," wrote Kelly, who previously earned the title in 2019. "Congratulations to Amy on becoming the woman with the highest overall earnings in the show's history! 📿👑."

Replying to Kelly, Schneider wrote: "Thanks so much."

"I'm honored to be in your company," Schneider added. "And I look forward to some day watching the woman who beats us both!"

Schneider's victory nearly didn't happen. In a post-show Twitter thread, she said, "It's clear that I hit the wall *hard* in Double Jeopardy," adding that it "could very easily have gone a different way."

"I'm glad this episode was taped before my episodes had started airing; if I'd realized what a wonderful fan base I'd have, I would have felt a lot more pressure in this game, since it would have been such a sad Christmas present for all of you if I'd lost," she shared. "I'm glad that didn't happen, and I hope all of your holidays have been as good as mine have been. Thanks for all your support!"

Schneider's run on Jeopardy! has been filled with history-making moments. Last month, she became the first transgender contestant to qualify for the Tournament of Champions.

"I didn't want to make too much about being trans, at least in the context of the show," she tweeted in November. "I am a trans woman, and I'm proud of that fact, but I'm a lot of other things, too!"

Monday night's show saw Schneider earn her 19th consecutive win, bringing her earnings to $745,200. If she continues her winning streak, Schneider could place in the top rankings behind champions Ken Jennings, James Holzhauer and Matt Amodio.