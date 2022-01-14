Jeopardy! Champion Amy Schneider Reveals the 'Comforting' Reason She Always Wears a Pearl Necklace

Amy Schneider said the pearl necklace was gifted to her by her girlfriend, Genevieve Davis

Fans of Jeopardy! may have noticed that champion Amy Schneider always seems to accessorize with the same pearl necklace — and now, the record-breaking contestant is sharing the special reason behind that fashion choice.

In an interview with USA Today, Schneider, 42, revealed that her girlfriend, Genevieve Davis, gifted her the piece of jewelry on her first birthday after they began their relationship.

"[Being on Jeopardy!] was the first significant time I'd spent apart from her since we'd started dating," she told the news outlet. "And so having that was just a nice, just sort of comforting reminder that, that she was at home waiting for me."

Schneider also addressed another piece of jewelry she frequently sports on the trivia game show: her nose ring.

Prior to her transition, Schneider said she had avoided getting any permanent tattoos and piercings. She has since changed her tune on the matter as she eventually got her nose pierced a few years back.

"Transitioning is also a permanent thing to do to my body," she explained to the outlet. "And so once I'd done that, I was more open to it and just wanted to express myself."

She added, "I'd always liked nose rings on other women. And so I said, 'Well, let's do it.'"

Schneider — the show's first transgender contestant to qualify for their Tournament of Champions — has been on a winning streak on Jeopardy!

Recently, she became the fourth Jeopardy! contestant to earn over $1 million in non-tournament play. She has also become the show's highest-earning female player.

Amy Schneider - Jeopardy! Contestant Amy Schneider | Credit: Courtesy Jeopardy Productions, Inc.

After winning her 30th game on Tuesday, Schneider credited her mother for her success on the series.

"I would like to thank my mom. You know, I was thinking about what it is that contributed to me being here and my success here. And I was thinking about when she was helping me study for the Spelling Bee," she said on the show. "We wouldn't just go over the words, but we talked about the etymology and she said, 'Isn't it interesting that stoic comes from this architecture term?'"

Schneider added, "That's how I know so much stuff, is that I always want to associate it with something and find interest in the fact, and not just the fact itself."