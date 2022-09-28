'Jeopardy!' Champion Amy Schneider Marries Genevieve Davis in Courthouse Ceremony: 'We Couldn't Wait'

Amy Schneider announced her engagement to Genevieve Davis in February

By
Published on September 28, 2022 10:50 AM
Jeopardy!’s Amy Schneider Marries Genevieve Davis in Small Ceremony: ‘We Couldn’t Wait’
Photo: Amy Schneider/Instagram

Jeopardy! champion Amy Schneider is married to Genevieve Davis!

Schneider, 42, announced on Instagram Tuesday that she and Davis tied the knot in a courthouse ceremony in May.

"Genevieve and I are delighted to announce that on Monday, May 9, we were married in a small private ceremony at the Alameda County Recorder," Schneider captioned three wedding photos.

The couple is also planning a big wedding celebration, wrote Schneider. "We will still be having a traditional wedding & reception next summer, but our lives have been much too busy this year to get very far in planning it, and we couldn't wait that long to proclaim our love and commitment to each other. Thank you, everyone for your support!"

Photos from the ceremony show both Davis and Schneider in white dresses. Schneider opted for a rose flower crown while Davis wore a similar style in white.

Jeopardy!’s Amy Schneider Marries Genevieve Davis in Small Ceremony: ‘We Couldn’t Wait’
Amy Schneider/Instagram

In February, Schneider announced her engagement to Davis with a tweet: "I have an announcement: Genevieve is no longer my girlfriend… she's my fiancée!!! I couldn't be happier or more proud to spend my life with the very best person in the entire world."

While on her Jeopardy! run, Schneider was often seen wearing a signature pearl necklace that was a birthday gift from Davis when the now-wives first began dating.

"[Being on Jeopardy!] was the first significant time I'd spent apart from her since we'd started dating. And so having that was just a nice, just sort of comforting reminder that, that she was at home waiting for me," Schneider told USA Today at the time.

The Jeopardy! champion made history in January when she completed a 39-game winning streak. By the time her streak ended, her winnings totaled $1,382,800. Schneider became not only the most-winning woman in Jeopardy! history, but also the first transgender contestant to qualify for the Tournament of Champions.

