Jeopardy! Champ Amy Schneider Would 'Certainly Consider' Hosting the Show After Winning Streak

Amy Schneider is rising through the ranks.

As the Jeopardy! champ, 42, continues her ongoing winning streak, Schneider told the Los Angeles Times that although she thinks current interim host Ken Jennings is doing a "fantastic" job, she would be open to that coveted permanent hosting position if asked.

"It would certainly be a cool experience," Schneider said in an interview with the Times published Monday. "It's a lot harder than it looks. Whether I'd actually even be good at it, I don't know ... But yeah, I'd certainly consider it if somebody asked."

After longtime host Alex Trebek's death from pancreatic cancer in 2020, the show is still looking for its new permanent host to fill the game show icon's shoes. Jeopardy! has since seen a number of revolving interim hosts, the duties currently shared by actress Mayim Bialik and Jennings, 47, the all-time Jeopardy! champion.

Schneider, a software engineering manager from Oakland, California, is currently on a 34-game winning streak as of Monday night, bumping James Holzhauer's 32-day total for a spot as the show's third-longest streak. She's five wins away from dethroning runner-up Matt Amodio's streak, and she still has her work cut out for her in besting Jennings' 74-win record.

The Dayton, Ohio, native also become the first woman to accumulate more than $1 million on the show, making her the most successful female contestant and the most successful transgender contestant ever.

Schneider previously said she's "so incredibly grateful" to have the opportunity to be on the show during a December interview with ABC7. "Hopefully I can send a positive message to the nerdy trans girl who wants to be on the show too," she said.

"I am from Ohio where the only trans people I thought of were drag queens or prostitutes," Schneider added. "Seeing other trans women in a good spotlight inspired me to not be afraid of trying to compete in the thing I have always loved."