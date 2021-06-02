The Best (& Worst) Jeopardy! Celebrity Guest Host Show Moments So Far

Following the death of beloved host Alex Trebek, Jeopardy! champion Ken Jennings stepped in as the first guest host for six weeks, followed by Jeopardy! executive producer Mike Richards. The show then announced that several celebrities would join to guest host, starting with veteran journalist Katie Couric.

Couric took on her duties from March 8 to 19, making her the first female guest to ever host the show.

"I love that I'm the first woman!" Couric told PEOPLE in March. "They framed a little thing for me after I was on. It says, 'What iconic journalist and Stand Up to Cancer founder is the first female guest host of Jeopardy!?' And then it says, 'Who is Katie Couric?' "

During her time as host, the contestants' cumulative winnings went to Stand Up to Cancer, an organization Couric co-founded in 2008 that "funds and develops the newest and most promising cancer treatments to help patients today," according to its website. Couric's first husband, Jay Monahan, died of colon cancer in 1998.