Jeopardy! Hall of Fame: The Biggest Winners in the Game Show's History 

What is ... a champion? Jeopardy! has kept viewers hooked for decades with its rapid rounds and fierce competition, not to mention the excitement of watching a competitor on a serious winning streak.

Once such winning streak? Amy Schneider's more than $1 million-grossing series of wins, the first ever by a woman. To celebrate, we've rounded up the contestants with the most consecutive wins, plus the player who's pocketed the highest earnings of all time.