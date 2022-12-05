'Jeopardy!' to Bring Back Former Teen Contestants for New High School Reunion Tournament

Jeopardy! fans, rejoice! A new competition is headed to television screens in 2023.

On Monday, the game show announced its new High School Reunion Tournament, set to air from February 20 to March 9.

Over the 14-day special event, 27 former teen contestants will face off for a chance to win a $100,000 grand prize and a spot in the 2023 Tournament of Champions.

"We didn't want to lose that sort of college energy [this season]," executive producer Michael Davies said in a statement. "We knew we had these 27 players who are all of college age who come from our existing Jeopardy! community, so this was a great opportunity to bring them back."

The upcoming Jeopardy! Tournament will consist of nine quarterfinal games, three semifinals, and a two-day, total-point affair final.

The broadcast schedule includes quarterfinal games beginning Monday, February 20 through Friday, February 24. The following week will feature the quarterfinals.

The semifinals are scheduled to start on Friday, March 3 and continue from Monday, March 6 to Tuesday, March 7. The finals are set to take place on Wednesday, March 8, and Thursday, March 9.

The competition will bring together Teen Tournament I Champion Claire Sattler, who is now a senior at Yale University, and Teen Tournament II Champion Avi Gupta, who is now a senior at Stanford University.

The tournament will also feature Justin Bolsen, a freshman at Brown University; Maggie Brown, a junior at the University of West Florida; Tim Cho, a senior at Columbia University in New York; Jack Izzo, a senior at Northwestern University; Jackson Jones, a junior at Vanderbilt University; Rohan Kapileshwari, a senior at the University of Texas at Austin; Rohit Kataria, a junior at Vanderbilt University; Rotimi Kukoyi, a freshman at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill; Sreekar Madabushi, a junior at Georgia Tech; Anish Maddipoti, a junior at the University of Texas at Austin; Lucas Miner, a junior at Yale University in New Haven; and Hannah Nekritz, a senior at Brandeis University.

Also competing is Teagan O'Sullivan, a freshman at American University; Dan Oxman, a senior at the University of Maryland; Isabella Pagano, a freshman at CalTech; Stephanie Pierson, a junior at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill; Alison Purcell, a senior at the University of Texas at Austin; Caleb Richmond, a sophomore at Georgetown University; Audrey Sarin, a senior at Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo; Audrey Satchivi, a senior at Indiana University; Autumn Shelton, a junior at Princeton University; Rhea Sinha, a recent graduate at Cornell University; Eesha Sohail, a recent graduate of the University of California, Los Angeles; Maya Wright, a senior at Emory University; and Shriya Yarlagadda, a sophomore at Harvard University.

News of the new competition comes after Amy Schneider won Jeopardy!'s Tournament of Champions last month.

The former software engineering manager, from Oakland, Calif., won the $250,000 grand prize after being the first competitor to win three games against her opponents.

"I feel amazing," Schneider, 43, said after her win, according to a press release obtained by PEOPLE. "Earlier in the finals, I had this sudden moment of seeing myself and being like, 'I'm on stage in the Tournament of Champions finals,' and that was crazy. And I won! It's a great feeling."

Schneider became the most successful female contestant in Jeopardy! history with a record-breaking 40-game winning streak, which came to an end on Jan. 26. She holds the No. 2 spot on the all-time consecutive wins list behind Ken Jennings who has a total of 74 wins.

Jeopardy! airs weeknights (check local listings).