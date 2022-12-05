'Jeopardy!' to Bring Back Former Teen Contestants for New High School Reunion Tournament

Jeopardy!’s High School Reunion Tournament will air from February 20 to March 9

By
Published on December 5, 2022 07:38 PM
Jeopardy! National College Championship, hosted by Mayim Bialik, debuts TUESDAY, FEB. 8 on ABC
Photo: Casey Durkin/Getty

Jeopardy! fans, rejoice! A new competition is headed to television screens in 2023.

On Monday, the game show announced its new High School Reunion Tournament, set to air from February 20 to March 9.

Over the 14-day special event, 27 former teen contestants will face off for a chance to win a $100,000 grand prize and a spot in the 2023 Tournament of Champions.

"We didn't want to lose that sort of college energy [this season]," executive producer Michael Davies said in a statement. "We knew we had these 27 players who are all of college age who come from our existing Jeopardy! community, so this was a great opportunity to bring them back."

The upcoming Jeopardy! Tournament will consist of nine quarterfinal games, three semifinals, and a two-day, total-point affair final.

The broadcast schedule includes quarterfinal games beginning Monday, February 20 through Friday, February 24. The following week will feature the quarterfinals.

The semifinals are scheduled to start on Friday, March 3 and continue from Monday, March 6 to Tuesday, March 7. The finals are set to take place on Wednesday, March 8, and Thursday, March 9.

Mayim Bialik hosting Jeopardy
Mayim Bialik. Jeopardy/Instagram

The competition will bring together Teen Tournament I Champion Claire Sattler, who is now a senior at Yale University, and Teen Tournament II Champion Avi Gupta, who is now a senior at Stanford University.

The tournament will also feature Justin Bolsen, a freshman at Brown University; Maggie Brown, a junior at the University of West Florida; Tim Cho, a senior at Columbia University in New York; Jack Izzo, a senior at Northwestern University; Jackson Jones, a junior at Vanderbilt University; Rohan Kapileshwari, a senior at the University of Texas at Austin; Rohit Kataria, a junior at Vanderbilt University; Rotimi Kukoyi, a freshman at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill; Sreekar Madabushi, a junior at Georgia Tech; Anish Maddipoti, a junior at the University of Texas at Austin; Lucas Miner, a junior at Yale University in New Haven; and Hannah Nekritz, a senior at Brandeis University.

Also competing is Teagan O'Sullivan, a freshman at American University; Dan Oxman, a senior at the University of Maryland; Isabella Pagano, a freshman at CalTech; Stephanie Pierson, a junior at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill; Alison Purcell, a senior at the University of Texas at Austin; Caleb Richmond, a sophomore at Georgetown University; Audrey Sarin, a senior at Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo; Audrey Satchivi, a senior at Indiana University; Autumn Shelton, a junior at Princeton University; Rhea Sinha, a recent graduate at Cornell University; Eesha Sohail, a recent graduate of the University of California, Los Angeles; Maya Wright, a senior at Emory University; and Shriya Yarlagadda, a sophomore at Harvard University.

News of the new competition comes after Amy Schneider won Jeopardy!'s Tournament of Champions last month.

Amy Schneider - Jeopardy! Contestant
Amy Schneider. Courtesy Jeopardy Productions, Inc.

The former software engineering manager, from Oakland, Calif., won the $250,000 grand prize after being the first competitor to win three games against her opponents.

"I feel amazing," Schneider, 43, said after her win, according to a press release obtained by PEOPLE. "Earlier in the finals, I had this sudden moment of seeing myself and being like, 'I'm on stage in the Tournament of Champions finals,' and that was crazy. And I won! It's a great feeling."

Schneider became the most successful female contestant in Jeopardy! history with a record-breaking 40-game winning streak, which came to an end on Jan. 26. She holds the No. 2 spot on the all-time consecutive wins list behind Ken Jennings who has a total of 74 wins.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Jeopardy! airs weeknights (check local listings).

Related Articles
Amy Schneider Wins Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions
Amy Schneider Wins 'Jeopardy!' 's Tournament of Champions: 'It's a Great Feeling'
The Crown
The Best Shows on Netflix to Stream Now
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Paul Currie/Shutterstock (13608439a) Catherine, Princess of Wales Duchess of Cambridge before the start of the match England v Papua New Guinea, Rugby League World Cup 2021, Quarter Final, Rugby League, DW Stadium, Wigan, UK - 05 Nov 2022
Kate Middleton Roots on England at Rugby League World Cup Quarterfinals Match
Amy Schneider Jeopardy!
'Jeopardy!' Hall of Fame: The Biggest Winners in the Game Show's History
Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs kisses his finance Brittany Matthews before the start of the AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri
Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews' Relationship Timeline
Cooper Kupp and Anna Marie Kupp attend the 2022 ESPYs at Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Hollywood, California
Who Is Cooper Kupp's Wife? All About Anna Kupp
Drake Milligan and Sara James attend a "America's Got Talent"
'America's Got Talent' Finalists Share Their Most Memorable Moments of Season 17 Ahead of the Finale
WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 19 : LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers handles the ball against the Washington Wizards on November 19, 2003 at the MCI Center in Washington DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images); PHOENIX, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 11: Bronny James #0 of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers handles the ball during the Hoophall West tournament against the Perry Pumas at Footprint Center on December 11, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Second-Generation Ballers: Rising NBA Stars Whose Parents Were Also Players 
CAPITAL ONE COLLEGE BOWL -- Season: 2 -- Pictured: (l-r) Peyton Manning, Cooper Manning
Peyton Manning Says He Had Fun Hosting 'Capital One College Bowl' with Cooper: 'Great Brother Time'
Hallmark Cruise Gallery Update
Cruise with Hallmark Stars Paul Greene and Andrew Walker, Plus More Celeb Sailings to Book Now!
https://www.instagram.com/p/CkrrO3eNHnh/
'DWTS' Recap: '90s Night Ends in a Double Elimination and 1 Star Hits Judges with a 'Sex Bomb' Routine
Meet PEOPLE's Fall 2022 Emerging Artists: Lolo Zouaï; Photo Credit: Vasso Vu & Furmaan Ahmed; https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1203406181216913/f; PEOPLE's Fall Emerging Artists: d4vd; Credit: Hope Obadan; https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1203406250901379/f; PEOPLE's Fall Emerging Artists: Samaria; Credit: Alondra Bucci; https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1203406250901379/f; PEOPLE's Fall Emerging Artists: Dylan Fraser; Credit: Ho Hai Tran; https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1203406250901379/f
Meet the Talented Emerging Artists Making Their Mark This Winter
Ree Drummond family
Ree Drummond's 5 Kids: Everything to Know
Merry Swissmas - Jodie Sweetin and Tim Rozon
Lifetime's 2022 Christmas Movie Lineup Stars Rita Moreno, Kelsey Grammer, Jana Kramer and More
Brett Haber
Tennis Channel's Brett Haber Is Ready for Some 'Dramatic' Matches at This Year's US Open
Rita Moreno
Meet PEOPLE's Women Changing the World in 2022