Jeopardy! to Launch First-Ever Second Chance Tournament: 'So Excited,' Series EP Says

"We are looking at contestants who appeared on Jeopardy! since the last Tournament of Champions who we believe deserve a second shot," Jeopardy! EP Michael Davies said

Jeopardy! is officially in the business of giving second chances.

Earlier this week, series executive producer Michael Davies announced that the long-running game show will hold its first-ever Second Chance Tournament, which will allow past contestants of certain criteria to compete once again.

"I may have just broken the Jeopardy!-verse," he wrote on the show's website. "I started thinking about a Second Chance Tournament almost the day I started on Jeopardy!, when Jessica Stephens beat Matt Amodio, but lost to Jonathan Fisher by just $401. I thought, 'Wow, wouldn't it be a cool idea to have a tournament where we bring excellent contestants like Jessica back?' "

Added Davies, "Like most good ideas, it was quickly apparent that many, many other people — both inside and outside the show — had had exactly the same thought, long before me. But now we're actually going to do it, and slot it in right before the ToC [Tournament of Champions]."

Davies said the show is looking for "contestants who appeared on Jeopardy! since the last Tournament of Champions who we believe deserve a second shot." The fourth-place finisher in Jeopardy! National College Championship is also among those getting the opportunity to compete again.

"I know there will be many contestants from previous years who will be howling at this point, and I do not rule out a future opportunity to compete again for some of you. But for now this is part of the postseason for this season," Davies added. "We are all so excited at the prospect, and we look forward to seeing some wonderful contestants again on our stage."

The Jeopardy! franchise has undergone several changes in recent years. Following the November 2020 death of longtime host Alex Trebek, the hunt to find the show's new permanent host ended in casting the show's executive producer Mike Richards. But he stepped down shortly after his past offensive comments resurfaced.

Currently, Mayim Bialik and Jeopardy! champion Ken Jennings are splitting hosting duties through the end of July. Additionally, the 46-year-old Big Bang Theory alum hosts Jeopardy! National College Championship.