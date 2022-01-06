On Monday, Amy Schneider said some of her personal belongings were stolen

Jeopardy! Champ Amy Schneider Says She 'Also Got Sick' After Being Robbed: 'Feeling Mostly Better'

Jeopardy! champion Amy Schneider revealed she's sick after she was robbed.

"Quick update: So, to make this week even more fun, I also got sick!" Schneider shared on Twitter Wednesday night. "I'm feeling mostly better now, but I'm going to extend my posting break through tomorrow."

In a second tweet, the record-breaking contestant assured fans and followers that she'll be back to tweeting about Jeopardy! soon. "For now, just know that a) I'm fine b) I fully intend to post full game threads for every episode, and c) I'm so so grateful for all the support I've received! See you soon!" Schneider wrote.

Schneider, 42, did not disclose what her illness was.

The winner is set to appear on Jeopardy! again Thursday in an attempt to continue her 26-game winning streak, according to the show's schedule.

On Monday, Schneider explained why she was unable to keep up with the games on Twitter. "Hi all! So, first off: I'm fine," she shared. "But I got robbed yesterday, lost my ID, credit cards, and phone. I then couldn't really sleep last night, and have been dragging myself around all day trying to replace everything."

Currently, Schneider is on a legendary Jeopardy! winning streak, which saw her break the record for most consecutive wins by a woman in the show's history. Schneider is also the first transgender contestant to place in the show's iconic Tournament of Champions.

Schneider officially broke the record of most consecutive wins by a woman at 20 games, a record that was previously held by Larissa Kelly. Schneider currently holds the fifth-highest all-time winnings in Jeopardy! history with $950,000. She trails Matt Amodio, whose winnings were $1,518,601, according to the Jeopardy! Hall of Fame.