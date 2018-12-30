SYTYCD Finalist Jensen Arnold Marries High School Sweetheart in Romantic Winter Wedding

There’s nothing like a winter wedding!

Just two days after Christmas, So You Think You Can Dance finalist Jensen Arnold — Dancing With the Stars pro Lindsay Arnold’s younger sister — married her high school sweetheart Topher Hill in a romantic ceremony.

Jensen, 21, who was the runner-up on season 15 of SYTYCD this year, said “I do” on Thursday at the Salt Lake City Temple in Utah.

Joining the happy bride on her big day was her big sister, who served as matron of honor. (Lindsay, 24, married her high school sweetheart Samuel Lightner Cusick in 2015.)

Filling out the bridal party was Brooklyn Fullmer Calvert, who also competed on So You Think You Can Dance, as well as Jensen’s sisters Rylee Arnold, a junior pro on Dancing With the Stars: Juniors, and Brynley Arnold, who is also a dancer and model. Madi Hill, Topher’s sister, as well as Jensen’s pal McKenna Fullmer Bangerter also served as bridesmaids.

Lindsay Arnold and Jensen Arnold Aubree Toupin Carter

Brooklyn Fullmer Calvert, Lindsay Arnold, Rylee Arnold, Jensen Arnold, Brynley Arnold, Madi Hill and McKenna Fullmer Bangerter Aubree Toupin Carter

For her big day, Jensen wore a stunning white dress and wrap by Pronovias.

Keeping with the winter wedding theme, her bridesmaids wore burgundy long sleeve dresses, and the bride carried a bouquet filled with red flowers.

Following the ceremony, the couple celebrated their nuptials with a reception at Sleepy Ridge in Orem.

Jensen and Hill announced their engagement in July, during season 15 of SYTYCD.

“We went skydiving and then got ENGAGED!!” Jensen wrote on Instagram, alongside two photos of the pair kissing to celebrate the happy news.

“I can’t wait to be yours forever toph,” she continued, adding a red heart emoji. “Best day.”