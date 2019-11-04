Jensen Ackles Jokes About Supernatural Costar Jared Padalecki's Arrest as Actor Speaks Out

Image zoom Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Jensen Ackles gave fans an update on his costar Jared Padalecki over the weekend.

Speaking at a Supernatural convention in Washington, D.C., on Sunday, Ackles, 41, took a lighthearted approach while addressing Padalecki’s recent arrest at a bar in Austin, Texas. (Padalecki, 37, was charged with two counts of assault after an alleged Oct. 27 altercation with two employees.)

After the crowd welcomed him with loud cheers, Ackles, who plays Dean Winchester on the CW show, joked that he was going to tell Padalecki “to stay home more often.”

“I could get used to this!” he said. “I’m kidding — we all miss my big, dumb friend. And I’ll just say it now, look, he had a bad weekend last weekend. He’s dealing with what he’s got to deal with, so just send him some support and love.”

Padalecki, who plays Ackles’ on-screen brother Sam Winchester, was also scheduled to appear at the convention. After his arrest, Creation Entertainment, which hosted the event, announced that the star would not attend, and that refunds would be offered to those who’d purchased meet-and-greets with him.

According to Ackles, the cast and crew had some fun with Padalecki upon his return to set.

“He had a couple of days off last week, which turned out to be a good thing,” he said. “But when he showed up on set on Wednesday, I brought him in in handcuffs, so we were having fun with it.”

“The crew really wanted to wear orange jumpsuits, but we couldn’t get ’em in time,” he added as the crowd laughed. “It wasn’t like we thought it was a bad idea. We were certainly going to roll with it. Anyway, he’s doing fine. He sends his love, and you’re stuck with me today.”

Padalecki broke his silence Sunday on Twitter while addressing his absence from the convention.

“I want to sincerely thank my family and friends for all of your love and support,” he wrote. “So sad to miss the #SPNFamily at #dccon but I hope to see y’all soon.”

I want to sincerely thank my family and friends for all of your love and support. So sad to miss the #SPNFamily at #dccon but I hope to see y’all soon. ❤️ — Jared Padalecki (@jarpad) November 3, 2019

RELATED: Supernatural to End with Season 15 — Watch the Stars’ Video Message to Fans

Reps for Padalecki and The CW have not responded to PEOPLE’s requests for comment.

PEOPLE previously confirmed that the Texas native was arrested outside of Stereotype, a downtown Austin club that he frequents, after he allegedly struck two club employees in the face.

Image zoom Austin Police Department/Getty

According to arrest affidavits obtained by PEOPLE, Padalecki was charged with two counts of misdemeanor assault with injury. In the affidavit, the officer who responded to the disturbance call said Padalecki “appeared to be intoxicated” and was “swaying side to side while standing.” He was placed in handcuffs while the officer investigated the situation, according to the affidavit.

The officer stated in the affidavit that he was told by witnesses that a verbal argument had occurred between Padalecki and people inside the bar, and that the disagreement then became physical. According to the affidavit, Padalecki allegedly struck the assistant manager of the bar, who had tried to intervene, as well as the general manager, causing the latter to bleed. The general manager also advised the officer that Padalecki is the owner of the bar, according to the affidavit.

According to the affidavit, both employees stated that they wanted to pursue charges against Padalecki for assault; he was then placed under arrest.

Padelecki is due in court on Nov. 18, according to online records accessed by PEOPLE.

According to multiple reports, his arrest has thus far not affected production on the sci-fi series, which is about halfway through production on its 20-episode 15th and final season, currently airing on The CW.