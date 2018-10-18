Jenny Mollen Posts a Naked Photo of Husband Jason Biggs 'Before He Was Sober'

Jason Biggs bared it all.

One week after the Orange Is the New Black actor revealed that he’s one-year sober, his wife Jenny Mollen showed her fans just how far her husband has come since he stopped used drugs and alcohol.

In the wild image, the actor appears to be completely naked, except for a pair of boots, while crawling on his hands and knees.

“#tbt to [Jason] before he was sober,” the mother of two, 39, wrote alongside the image, without providing any more context as to when and where the image was taken.

Pal Chelsea Handler was quick to respond to the NSFW photo, writing, “So stooooopid.”

“@chelseahandler I think you were actually present for this shot” Mollen replied, before responding positively to another social media user who suggested Mollen use the shot as the cover of a future book.

“Omg yes,” she replied.

Opening up about his struggles with sobriety, Biggs said that he first tried to get clean five years ago.

“I first tried to get sober over 5 years ago, when the weight of my obsession with booze and drugs became too heavy for me to handle,” the actor, 40, captioned a photo of a silver coin that reads, “To thine own self be true” and has the engraved words “unity, service, recovery.”

Although he’s achieved one year of sobriety, Biggs admitted that it’s been a battle: “Turns out this s— is hard.”

The actor concluded by encouraging those who are also battling addiction to not give up.

“If you’re struggling, know there’s help,” the star wrote. “Don’t be ashamed. We can do this. 💪🙏.”

Mollen went on to share her own sweet post on Instagram, honoring her husband’s milestone.

“So proud of my husband today,” the actress captioned a photo of Biggs giving her a kiss on the cheek. “Congrats baby. I know how hard you work.”

“I see you. I love you,” she continued. “Thank you for your fight. 🍣🍣🍣🍣 (the sushi is us btw).”

The couple, who has been married for a decade, share sons Sid, 4, and Lazlo, 1.