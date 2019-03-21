Jenny McCarthy Claims Whoopi Goldberg 'Had an Addiction' to Controlling People on The View

Jenny McCarthy doesn’t look back at her time on The View all too fondly.

In an excerpt published Wednesday by Vulture of reporter Ramin Setoodeh’s upcoming book, Ladies Who Punch: The Explosive Inside Story of “The View,” McCarthy, 46, characterizes her 2013-2014 stint on the show as “miserable” and goes into detail about working alongside fellow panelists Barbara Walters and Whoopi Goldberg.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

McCarthy says that heading into the job, she thought she and Goldberg, 63, would be friends.

“I loved her in Ghost,” McCarthy says. “I’m a fan. I thought I was going to work with the Whoopi that people thought they might know — fun and funny.”

RELATED: Jenny McCarthy Claims Barbara Walters Would Force Her to Change Clothes and Cover Up on The View

McCarthy says Goldberg, however, didn’t warm to her — and that a divide between the Sister Act star and Walters, the legendary broadcaster who launched the talk show in 1997, was immediately apparent. McCarthy, who compared the dynamic at the table to Survivor, says she ultimately decided to align with Sherri Shepherd since they were both moms to young boys.

RELATED VIDEO: No Feud Here — The View‘s Meghan McCain & Joy Behar Are ‘Totally Professional,’ Source Says

McCarthy claims Goldberg wouldn’t let Walters moderate and would often interrupt her co-hosts during Hot Topics.

“It broke my heart when Barbara would shuffle to Whoopi and say, ‘Can I moderate, please?’ And Whoopi would say no,” McCarthy says.

“People don’t understand,” she continues. “Whoopi can knock over anyone in a debate. Her voice is strong not only in meaning but also in sound. I was able to get a point out in three words — like ‘I don’t agree’ — and that’s all I would be able to say. I would be stepped on or interrupted.”

RELATED: Jenny McCarthy Claims Barbara Walters Constantly Yelled at Her at The View: ‘I Was Miserable’

McCarthy says she wasn’t going to “play a kiss-a—” with Goldberg.

“To me, Whoopi had an addiction to controlling people’s thoughts, their words, the room, the table, your feeling, your mood,” she says. “She had an addiction to controlling all of it and everybody.”

A rep for The View declined to comment. A rep for Goldberg did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Jenny McCarthy, Barbara Walters, Rosie O'Donnell, Sherri Shepherd and Whoopi Goldberg on The View Lou Rocco/ABC via Getty

Goldberg got her start in the industry as an actress, nabbing her first Oscar nomination for the 1985 movie The Color Purple. She’s now a rare EGOT winner and has been the moderator and co-host on The View since 2007.

“I never thought I would get in as much trouble as I seem to have gotten in,” she told E! News in 2017 of her experience on the ABC talk show. “You have to be prepared for half the country to hate you every day. It’s a lot to carry but that’s why I try not to look back.”

She was recently absent from The View for a month after a serious bout of pneumonia put her in the hospital for three weeks.

RELATED: Whoopi Goldberg Says She ‘Came Very Close to Leaving the Earth’ in Health Update on The View

“You can never leave me again, ever!” panelist Meghan McCain said upon her return. “You cannot leave this show. We missed you so much!”

The View airs weekdays (11 a.m. ET) on ABC.