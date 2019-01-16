Jenny McCarthy Admits She's Had a 'Hard Time Convincing People' That She's 'Real'

Jenny McCarthy has had years-long success in front of the camera, but she’s the first to admit that she isn’t immune to insecurity.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek at Wednesday’s episode of The Masked Singer, McCarthy, 46, praises the disguised unicorn celebrity contestant for being “vulnerable” in their performance.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“You know what I love about you, unicorn, is that you’re very vulnerable,” McCarthy says at the judges’ table.

“I think all of us girls can relate to being insecure at one time,” she adds.

Reflecting on one of her own insecurities, McCarthy admits that people haven’t always perceived her as authentic.

Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger Michael Becker / FOX

“I mean, I know that I’ve had a hard time convincing people that I’m actually real,” she says. “But I think that your performance was magical. I almost pooped a rainbow. It was just really sweet.”

Previously speaking with PEOPLE, McCarthy praised her husband Donnie Wahlberg for making her feel beautiful in moments of self-doubt.

“The most beautiful thing anyone has ever said to me, by far, is my husband who said, numerous times, as I’ve said ‘I just want to look younger or prettier’ in my insecure moments, and he says, ‘You can’t ever look more beautiful, you can look different, but never more beautiful,'” she said.



RELATED: Tommy Chong Revealed as the Pineapple Contestant on The Masked Singer

McCarthy currently stars alongside Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger and Ken Jeong as judges of the new Fox singing competition show, which features 12 celebrity contestants singing and dancing in head-to-toe costumes that completely obscure their identities.

RELATED VIDEO: WATCH: What Does Donnie Wahlberg Think Is the Sexiest Thing About Jenny McCarthy?

Although the celebrities get to use their real voices while singing, during pre-taped interview clips (which feature hints about their identities), their voices have been distorted. At the end of every episode, the judges eliminate one of the losing celebrities, and that person’s identity is finally revealed.

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays (9 p.m. ET) on Fox.