Jenny McCarthy Spends New Year’s Eve with Family After Leaving Rockin’ Eve Broadcast

Jenny McCarthy rung in the new year away from the television cameras for the first time in a decade.

The SiriusXM host and Masked Singer judge spent her holiday at home with husband Donnie Wahlberg and teenage son Evan instead of in New York City’s Times Square — where McCarthy has appeared as a co-host of ABC’s Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve since 2010.

Back in October, McCarthy, 47, broke the news that she would not be retuning to the ABC program during a visit to Live with Kelly and Ryan.

She said the decision to bow out of the New Year’s Eve show was influenced by her son, Evan.

“We’re shooting Masked Singer 3 in December and January, and my son — who is now 17, — said, ‘Can we please stay home this year?’ ” McCarthy recounted to Live hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.

“We’re so busy that I said, ‘You know what, we’re going to tap out,’ ” McCarthy said. “He’s going to be 18 [soon], he’s going to want nothing to do with me.”

RELATED: Jenny McCarthy Says She’s Skipping New Year’s Rockin’ Eve to Spend Time with Her Family

Evan was not seen in McCarthy’s New Year’s Instagram photo, but Wahlberg was.

“Happy New Year everyone!!” McCarthy captioned a photo of she and Wahlberg together. “I hope your 2020 is amazing!!”

Wahlberg, 50, also shared a similar picture of himself and his wife.

“Sending love and light to all our friends and familia on this warm and toasty #NewYearsEve! ❤️,” Wahlberg said in his own post. “#happynewyear #2020 #BHLove #loveeternal #family.”

RELATED: Donnie Wahlberg and Jenny McCarthy Share Their Thanksgiving Day Traditions: ‘She Does All the Cooking and I Run for Cover’

Image zoom Jenny McCarthy Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

New Year’s Rockin’ Eve began with creator Dick Clark, who was the main host until he suffered a stroke in 2004. It was then hosted by Regis Philbin, who stepped in for one year before Seacrest took over hosting duties from 2006 on.

“I got to say, it was the most wonderful time,” McCarthy recalled on Live of her time on the show. “Working with Ryan, it’s a dream. And we can’t say that about a lot of people in this business. He’s a dream. So I thank you. And I’m going to be so excited watching you from my sofa.”

“You have been the most wonderful to work with. Thank you,” Seacrest told her.

Image zoom Ryan and Jenny

Ahead of the live ball drop in 2017, Seacrest and McCarthy spoke to PEOPLE about what it’s like to ring in the new year in the middle of Times Square every year.

“That’s the best part of the gig, is to bring everyone together for a great moment,” Seacrest told PEOPLE at the time. “Unity has been something we’ve been talking about. There’s an incredible abundance of unity at midnight in Times Square and our hope is for that to carry beyond 12:01 and into the New Year.”

“I know this might be weird but it’s a weird buzz, everyone wears diapers,” McCarthy said to an incredulous Seacrest of the people lining the street for hours. “There were 72 people and I go, ‘Show me,’ and they showed me. The front row, most of them are in diapers!”

“I always think they’re kidding,” Seacrest said, joking, “Great, I can finally put mine to use!”