Jenny McCarthy Says She’s Skipping New Year’s Rockin’ Eve to Spend Time with Her Family

Jenny McCarthy won’t be ringing in 2020 from Times Square this year.

On Monday, the Sirius XM host revealed on Live with Kelly and Ryan that she is bowing out of New Year’s Rockin’ Eve after a decade with the program due to her commitment with The Masked Singer — and her 17-year-old son Evan’s wishes.

“We’re shooting Masked Singer 3 in December and January and my son, who is now 17, said, ‘Can we please stay home this year?’ He’s going to be 18, he’s going to want nothing to do with me,” McCarthy told Ripa and Seacrest.

“We’re so busy that I said, ‘You know what, we’re going to tap out,'” added McCarthy, who notified Seacrest, the main presenter of the show, of her decision last week.

“But I got to say, it was the most wonderful time,” McCarthy said. “Working with Ryan, it’s a dream. And we can’t say that about a lot of people in this business. He’s a dream. So I thank you. And I’m going to be so excited watching you from my sofa.”

“You have been the most wonderful to work with. Thank you,” Seacrest told her.

McCarthy had co-hosted the New York City-based broadcast since 2010. Creator Dick Clark was the main host until he suffered a stroke in 2004. After Regis Philbin stepped in for one year, Seacrest, 44, took over hosting duties from 2006 on.

Ahead of the live ball drop in 2017, Seacrest and McCarthy spoke to PEOPLE about what it’s like to ring in the new year in the middle of Times Square every year.

Image zoom Ryan and Jenny

“That’s the best part of the gig, is to bring everyone together for a great moment,” Seacrest told PEOPLE at the time. “Unity has been something we’ve been talking about. There’s an incredible abundance of unity at midnight in Times Square and our hope is for that to carry beyond 12:01 and into the New Year.”

“I know this might be weird but it’s a weird buzz, everyone wears diapers,” McCarthy said to an incredulous Seacrest of the people lining the street for hours. “There were 72 people and I go, ‘Show me,’ and they showed me. The front row, most of them are in diapers!”

“I always think they’re kidding,” Seacrest said, joking, “Great, I can finally put mine to use!”

New Year’s Rocking Eve airs on Dec. 31 on ABC.