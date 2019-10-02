Jenny McCarthy Jokes She 'Took One for the Team' by Getting The View Job Over Brooke Shields

In 2013, Jenny McCarthy and Brooke Shields were both being considered for a job at The View — and ultimately, it went to McCarthy.

During a Tuesday night appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, McCarthy was asked about Shields’ remarks about almost being cast as co-host on the ABC talk show, which she made during her own recent appearance on WWHL.

“I’m friends with her, I love her, and I think she knows deep inside that I took one for the team,” joked McCarthy, 46. “Because let’s just face it, that was hell. So you’re welcome, Brooke!”

On the Bravo talk show last week, Shields, 54, was asked to confirm a rumor that she was in talks to become a co-host after Elisabeth Hasselbeck left in 2013.

“Yes,” she said. “I went through a week of being on the show and I did all my homework. I take everything very seriously.”

Image zoom David M. Benett/Getty; Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Shields said she then got a call from a producer informing her they had decided to go with McCarthy.

“I was like, ‘Okay.’ I mean, she’s a friend, but you want one or the other,” she acknowledged. “So, you know, I think they were going for something different.”

A rep for The View did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment.

On WWHL, McCarthy was also asked whether she regrets anything she divulged in Ramin Setoodeh’s book, Ladies Who Punch: The Explosive Inside Story of “The View.” (In the book, which was published in April, McCarthy characterized her 2013-2014 stint on the show as “miserable” and shared accounts of Barbara Walters yelling at her and scrutinizing her clothes.)

“Oh God no, nothing,” McCarthy told host Andy Cohen. “You know, they did kind of slant a little bit more towards Barbara … the newspapers want to get the salacious part, but in the book, you hear my admiration for her. I love her.”

In Ladies Who Punch, MTV alum McCarthy said she took the job expecting to provide humor and pop culture expertise as the show veered away from politics — but was soon told they couldn’t “do pop culture anymore because [Walters] doesn’t know who the people are.”

“I panicked because I don’t consider myself a political person,” she said. “Now I had to figure out, ‘Am I coming out as a Republican or a Democrat? Where do I stand on all the social issues and political issues?’ “

McCarthy said she became increasingly unhappy as the show swiveled back to politics.

“I was going to work crying. I couldn’t be myself,” she says. “My fans were telling me, ‘Where’s Jenny? They aren’t letting you be you.’ “

Still, she said she felt sympathetic for Walters, the legendary broadcaster who launched the talk show in 1997.

“I had zero hard feelings,” she said. “I loved her like a grandma. She didn’t know any better.”

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen airs Sunday-Thursday (11 p.m. ET) on Bravo. The View airs weekdays (11 a.m. ET) on ABC.