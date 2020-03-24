Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg Remember the First Time They Said 'I Love You'

Image zoom Donnie Wahlberg/Instagram

Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg are remembering the first time they ever said “I love you” — and it happened before they started dating!

Speaking on McCarthy’s Sirius XM radio show on Monday, the couple looked back on their love story, which started when the former New Kids on the Block singer appeared on her VH1 show in 2013.

“Who said ‘I love you’ first?” the former Playboy model, 47, began the conversation, telling her now-husband, “Now, I was thinking that you did — which you did in theory — but I actually did, when I looked back and watched the Jenny McCarthy Show on VH1, and we did the groundbreaking interview, which I laid down with Donnie on a pillow and interviewed him, and re-watched it, and literally you guys, it’s like the way we’re talking right now.”

“It was like we’d been married for six years, and I literally said to him, I go, ‘I love you, Donnie Wahlberg.’ Like, but it wasn’t like ‘Oh, I love you, I’m a fan!’ it was like, ‘I love you Donnie Wahlberg,’ it was crazy,” she recalled.

“Yeah I haven’t really ever watched that interview, ’til we did a couple months ago and I watched it, and I was like, we are exactly the same today as we were in that interview,” Wahlberg, 50, added. “We didn’t know each other, literally at all.”

“We were like we are,” McCarthy agreed.

“When you said, ‘I love you Donnie Wahlberg,’ I don’t remember that happening. And you smooched me, I remember that, because I had a little bit of lipstick when we came back from commercial. Just a peck,” Wahlberg continued, adding that he wasn’t sure if he should make a move or not.

“But I was so in my mind that night, like, ‘Should I kiss her? Or do I not? I don’t want her to like turn away from me on TV, she could be just playing me. She’s like trying to be the bad girl.’ So I didn’t make a move … but I definitely knew there was some chemistry happening.”

Wahlberg added that when he watched the interview back to see McCarthy say those three words, “I couldn’t believe it.”

The couple, who tied the knot in 2014, also recalled for their listeners the first time Wahlberg told McCarthy he was in love with her.

Wahlberg explained: “And then I told you, ‘I love you.’ It was after a concert, and I called you, and I told you, and we hung up, and I called you back and was like, I just told you I love you, didn’t I? and you were like, ‘Yeah, but you were excited,’ and I go ‘I know, but I think I meant it. I’m pretty sure I meant it.’ And you were like, ‘You must ’cause you’re loving yourself right now cause you just had a successful concert so you must’ve meant it.'”

“That’s exactly right,” McCarthy said.