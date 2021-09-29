Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg renewed their vows on Aug. 31 as they celebrated their seventh anniversary

Jenny McCarthy Says Marriage to Donnie Wahlberg Is Still 'Exciting' 7 Years in: 'Lucky in Love'

Jenny McCarthy and her husband Donnie Wahlberg are going strong!

While appearing virtually on the Rachael Ray Show Wednesday, the Masked Singer judge, 48, opened up about her marriage during and shared some of the cute things she and her husband do to keep it "exciting."

"We just celebrated our 7-year anniversary. And I can't even believe that we've made it seven years," McCarthy said with a laugh. "Which is a good thing because it feels like it's only been about a year."

She added, "Everything's still really exciting."

"We still FaceTime-sleep together every night that we're not together," the actress gushed. McCarthy is currently taping The Masked Singer, while Wahlberg, 52, is busy on the set of Blue Bloods.

"We're just lucky in love," she told Rachael Ray with a smile.

Last month, the actress and New Kids on the Block singer celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary by renewing their vows.

"#HappyAnniversary Jenny! Seven years — no itch! I love you more than ever, Mrs Wahlberg," Wahlberg wrote in a sweet tribute to his wife, posting a photo of the backyard ceremony to Instagram. "To be blessed with a partner whose goal is to make sure that I love myself more and more each day — is to be truly blessed. Thank you for holding me down, while always holding my kite string and letting me fly."

"You are my soul mate in every way. My heart is overflowing with gratitude, appreciation and unconditional love, for you. I love you Lady," he continued, before thanking Reverend Ray McElroy for helping him surprise his wife, renewing their vows and "gracing us with your wisdom and your blessing."

"So grateful to be able to 'renew' god's amazing blessing for another year. On to forever. 🙏🏼❤️" he continued. "HappyAnniversaryJenny!"

In the comments section, McCarthy wrote, "I don't need to tell the world how lucky I am. But I plan on telling the world how lucky I am, every year, on our Anniversary. You are the LOVE of my life. I adore you mister."

On her own account, the actress celebrated the occasion with a video of the couple over the years, sharing shots from when they first met until their wedding day in 2014.

"Dreams do come true. Happy Anniversary, my love," McCarthy captioned the sweet video. "I adore and love you. Infinity. ❤️"

McCarthy also spoke about how her marriage to Wahlberg's marriage strengthens each year during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show in April.

Early in their relationship, she said she asked her now-husband "before we even have our first fight" to go to couple's therapy, afraid she would "mess this up" later on.

"He might think I'm crazy, but I want to be able to figure out some tools and discover how we both fight. Do both of us shut down if we're mad at each other, or does one need to communicate?" McCarthy recalled.

The star said their therapist gave them "tools" to figure out how the other person argues and "figure out how to have those conversations with each other."

