Jenny McCarthy & Donnie Wahlberg's Most Adorable Couples Photos

For five years and counting, McCarthy and Walhberg have been one of Instagram's cutest married couples
By Andrea Wurzburger
October 15, 2019 04:48 PM

1 of 21

Roger Kisby/DCNYRE2014/Getty

Nothing like a kiss to ring in the new year! Here, the lovebirds celebrated the start of 2014. They would marry later that year, in August. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 21

Eugene Gologursky/Getty

And Wahlberg has been McCarthy’s New Year’s kiss ever since. Here they are ringing in 2019!

3 of 21

Donnie Wahlberg/Instagram

It looks like McCarthy has ~*oh oh oh oh oh*~ the right stuff. 

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 21

Donnie Wahlberg/Instagram

The pair channeled another iconic couple for Halloween 2017: Mickey and Minnie! 

Advertisement

5 of 21

Jenny McCarthy/Instagram

“My secret ingredient before filming … love 💕 from my mister,” McCarthy captioned this snap of her getting her hair done while canoodling with her hubby. 

6 of 21

Jenny McCarthy/Instagram

McCarthy wants every woman to know that “their Donnie” is just around the corner.

She wrote on Instagram, “I used to think I could never find ‘the one.’ Then I began to believe I deserved ‘the one’ and refused anyone who I had to downshift my vibration for. I waited a long time but never lost faith that there was a very special soul out there who was chivalrous, romantic, supportive, sexy as hell, wasn’t afraid to love with all his heart and be the ultimate example of husband and father. I’m bursting with gratitude and had to share this so that every single woman never gives up hope that their Donnie is right around the corner. ❤️”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 21

Jenny McCarthy/Instagram

Backyard date nights for McCarthy and Wahlberg include mini-golf (see more of their gorgeous suburban Chicago home here).

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 21

Donnie Wahlberg/Instagram

The pair, who celebrated their fifth anniversary this year, renewed their vows in Turks and Caicos.

Advertisement

9 of 21

Donnie Wahlberg/Instagram

In fact, the pair celebrate every year by reaffirming their love for one another. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 21

Jenny McCarthy/Instagram

Isn’t it romantic?! Wahlberg planned a sweet anniversary surprise for McCarthy that included a helicopter ride. “Pinch me. It’s not an episode of The Bachelor. It’s my romantic husband @donniewahlberg surprising me on our Anniversary,” she captioned this photo. 

She added, “You are proof fairy tales do come true. I love you.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 21

Donnie Wahlberg/Instagram

On McCarthy’s birthday, Wahlberg said that she was the real gift to him.

He wrote, “It is your birthday but, yet again, I am the one who is celebrating. Every year with you. Every day with you. Every moment with you. I look forward to spending a lifetime, and many more lifetimes after that, celebrating the gift of you.”

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 21

Jenny McCarthy/Instagram

They’re positively beaming with happiness! 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 21

Donnie Wahlberg/Instagram

“The couple that plays together stays together,” Wahlberg captioned this photo of him playing the piano with his wife. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 21

Jenny McCarthy/Instagram

McCarthy simply captioned this photo, “My heaven.” 

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 21

Donnie Wahlberg/Instagram

Wahlberg wrote a lovely tribute to his wife on Mother’s Day, saying, “Lost amongst the perceptions and misconceptions of what my wife is — is the reality of whom my wife is. She is a mother. A mother to her son. A step mother to my sons. A momma bear to a community. The queen of our household — and not because she sits next to a king — OH NO, she is a Queen in every sense of the word! She is a leader, a teacher, a warrior, a protector and a nurturer. Quite simply — she is a mother. Only there is nothing “simple” about being a mother. From my seat, it is the most amazing and demanding title, job and responsibly, that any human being could ever have. I’m honored to stand by her side today and everyday.” 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 21

Jenny McCarthy/Instagram

Let’s be real: Every #BlockHead wishes that they were Jenny McCarthy. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 21

Dan MacMedan/WireImage

Wahlberg is the world’s greatest hype man! Here he is making sure that photographers at the 2018 Grammys got a shot of his lady love. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 21

Donnie Wahlberg/Instagram; Courtesy Everett

Wahlberg caught a photo of his wife sleeping and joked, “Not sure if she’s paying homage to her favorite movie — #Airplane — or if I literally talked her to sleep! #loveeternal 🙏🏼❤️😂”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 21

Paul Costello

The pair got cozy while giving PEOPLE a tour of their Chicago home

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 21

“This isn’t an extravagant home, but there’s no greater symbol of our love for each other than this house and how much love has gone into it,” said Wahlberg of their space

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Advertisement
EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.