Nothing like a kiss to ring in the new year! Here, the lovebirds celebrated the start of 2014. They would marry later that year, in August.
And Wahlberg has been McCarthy’s New Year’s kiss ever since. Here they are ringing in 2019!
It looks like McCarthy has ~*oh oh oh oh oh*~ the right stuff.
The pair channeled another iconic couple for Halloween 2017: Mickey and Minnie!
“My secret ingredient before filming … love 💕 from my mister,” McCarthy captioned this snap of her getting her hair done while canoodling with her hubby.
McCarthy wants every woman to know that “their Donnie” is just around the corner.
She wrote on Instagram, “I used to think I could never find ‘the one.’ Then I began to believe I deserved ‘the one’ and refused anyone who I had to downshift my vibration for. I waited a long time but never lost faith that there was a very special soul out there who was chivalrous, romantic, supportive, sexy as hell, wasn’t afraid to love with all his heart and be the ultimate example of husband and father. I’m bursting with gratitude and had to share this so that every single woman never gives up hope that their Donnie is right around the corner. ❤️”
Backyard date nights for McCarthy and Wahlberg include mini-golf (see more of their gorgeous suburban Chicago home here).
The pair, who celebrated their fifth anniversary this year, renewed their vows in Turks and Caicos.
In fact, the pair celebrate every year by reaffirming their love for one another.
Isn’t it romantic?! Wahlberg planned a sweet anniversary surprise for McCarthy that included a helicopter ride. “Pinch me. It’s not an episode of The Bachelor. It’s my romantic husband @donniewahlberg surprising me on our Anniversary,” she captioned this photo.
She added, “You are proof fairy tales do come true. I love you.”
On McCarthy’s birthday, Wahlberg said that she was the real gift to him.
He wrote, “It is your birthday but, yet again, I am the one who is celebrating. Every year with you. Every day with you. Every moment with you. I look forward to spending a lifetime, and many more lifetimes after that, celebrating the gift of you.”
They’re positively beaming with happiness!
“The couple that plays together stays together,” Wahlberg captioned this photo of him playing the piano with his wife.
McCarthy simply captioned this photo, “My heaven.”
Wahlberg wrote a lovely tribute to his wife on Mother’s Day, saying, “Lost amongst the perceptions and misconceptions of what my wife is — is the reality of whom my wife is. She is a mother. A mother to her son. A step mother to my sons. A momma bear to a community. The queen of our household — and not because she sits next to a king — OH NO, she is a Queen in every sense of the word! She is a leader, a teacher, a warrior, a protector and a nurturer. Quite simply — she is a mother. Only there is nothing “simple” about being a mother. From my seat, it is the most amazing and demanding title, job and responsibly, that any human being could ever have. I’m honored to stand by her side today and everyday.”
Let’s be real: Every #BlockHead wishes that they were Jenny McCarthy.
Wahlberg is the world’s greatest hype man! Here he is making sure that photographers at the 2018 Grammys got a shot of his lady love.
Wahlberg caught a photo of his wife sleeping and joked, “Not sure if she’s paying homage to her favorite movie — #Airplane — or if I literally talked her to sleep! #loveeternal 🙏🏼❤️😂”
The pair got cozy while giving PEOPLE a tour of their Chicago home.
“This isn’t an extravagant home, but there’s no greater symbol of our love for each other than this house and how much love has gone into it,” said Wahlberg of their space.