Jennifer Morrison Is Joining This Is Us in 'Substantial' Season 4 Role

This Is Us is adding another cast member to the family!

Jennifer Morrison, known for her role on Once Upon a Time, will be joining the fourth season of the hit NBC drama, according to TVLine. Though details about her character are being kept under wraps for now, the outlet reports that Morrison will have a “substantial” recurring role in the upcoming season.

On Tuesday, Morrison, 40, confirmed the news on Twitter, tweeting “THIS IS US!!!!” alongside three red heart emojis. “I am sooooo excited!!” she added on her Instagram Story.

The actress starred in six seasons of Once Upon a Time and has also had roles on House and How I Met Your Mother. In 2017, she released her directorial debut, Sun Dogs.

In May, NBC announced that they had renewed This Is Us for an additional three seasons, taking the show through its sixth and likely final season in 2022.

The show’s creator Dan Fogelman also shared the happy news on Twitter at the time, writing, “Three years ago, we were live-tweeting the premiere of our TV show, hoping someone, anyone might watch.”

Fogelman, who shared a photo of stars Milo Ventimiglia, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, Chris Sullivan, Susan Kelechi Watson and Justin Hartley, added: “Today our friends at @nbc picked up #ThisIsUs for THREE more seasons, bringing us to six.”

Three years ago, we were live tweeting the premiere of our TV show, hoping someone, anyone might watch… Today our friends at @nbc picked up #ThisIsUs for THREE more seasons, bringing us to six. pic.twitter.com/0osA6XBUYc — Dan Fogelman (@Dan_Fogelman) May 12, 2019

Fogelman and cast members including Ventimiglia have hinted that the show’s sixth season will be its last.

“We’re roughly in the middle of where the television series is going to go,” Fogelman told The Hollywood Reporter ahead of season three’s finale and ahead of the show’s renewal. “We never set out to make a television series that was going to last 18 seasons, and so we have a very direct plan. I have script pages I have written, and I’m writing that really are deep, deep, deep into the future. We have a plan for what we’re going to do, and I know what the plan is.”

Ventimiglia, 41, shared in May that he knows how the series will end — and said it’s going to be “amazing.”

“By the time we get there, it is going to morph into something that we could not dream or imagine it could become,” he added, also sharing his appreciation for the team behind the show. “It’s a lovely machine of artists, and I’m grateful.”

This Is Us returns Sept. 24 on NBC.